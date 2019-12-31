The Debate
Man Using Sign Language On Video Call Breaks Internet, Watch Video

General News

A heartwarming video of a man using sign language talking to someone on his cellphone has surfaced on the internet and the video was shared on Twitter.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Video

A heartwarming video of a man using sign language talking to someone on his cellphone has surfaced on the internet. The video was shared on Twitter by famous business tycoon Anand Mahindra. As soon as the video was shared on the internet, it went viral within no time. 

READ: Anand Mahindra Reveals Why He Was Called A 'loser' After He Met Bill Gates

About the post

In the video, a man sitting outside a sweet shop can be seen using sign language to communicate over a video call on his mobile phone. It was posted with the caption, "We often criticise the way in which mobile devices have taken over our world". The 33-second heartwarming video has managed to garner more than 203k views and 24.3k likes on Twitter. Netizens reacted to the post praising the advantages of technology that helps the specially-abled people.  

READ: Doctor Strange Screenwriter Shares Stan Lee's Heartwarming Response To The Film

Netizens all hearts

 

READ: Heartwarming Video Of Camel Hugging Its Owner Wins Over Netizens

READ: Kane Williamson's Heartwarming Gesture Even After Losing The Test Series Is Priceless

Published:

