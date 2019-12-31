Man Using Sign Language On Video Call Breaks Internet, Watch Video

A heartwarming video of a man using sign language talking to someone on his cellphone has surfaced on the internet. The video was shared on Twitter by famous business tycoon Anand Mahindra. As soon as the video was shared on the internet, it went viral within no time.

We often criticise the way in which mobile devices have taken over our world.. It’s good to remind ourselves that these devices have also OPENED up a whole new world of communication for many of us... pic.twitter.com/kricI2dNeG — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 27, 2019

About the post

In the video, a man sitting outside a sweet shop can be seen using sign language to communicate over a video call on his mobile phone. It was posted with the caption, "We often criticise the way in which mobile devices have taken over our world". The 33-second heartwarming video has managed to garner more than 203k views and 24.3k likes on Twitter. Netizens reacted to the post praising the advantages of technology that helps the specially-abled people.

Netizens all hearts

I thought you will enjoy this.

Am trying to assist the #VisuallyChallenged to read. During my visit regarding this to St. Louis school/college

I saw the #SoundOfJoyfulSilence

by a group of students. Let us be part of their life on#WorldDisabilityDay pic.twitter.com/wHTtASxxQn — Americai V Narayanan (@americai) December 27, 2019

Good & bad use of any tool depends on the the user and not the technology itself. We criticise because we don’t like to blame ourselves or accept that we have lost control on our own senses. Efforts has to be taken to learn to control senses and not growth of technology.#yoga — Anu Kushwaha (@KushwahaAnu) December 27, 2019

Thanks for this sharing @anandmahindra. I’m deaf as I have used communication with family and friends using mobile device through video call. It is not barriers. Thanks new world and new technology. Respect our humans relation which success possible — Gopu (@1986gopu) December 27, 2019

