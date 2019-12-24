WB Guv Blocked By Protesters At Jadavpur University, Hits Out At CM

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had to turn back from Jadavpur University after a heavy protest on arrival on Tuesday morning. A section of JU students had protested against his arrival on the Convocation for his stand on the newly implemented Citizenship Amendment Act. It was just a day after the Governor was shown black flags at the same institution.

"Today in the interest of students, I went to the University to preside over the convocation. A handful of people held the system hostage with all concerned in the State Government and University being in passive mode. Difficult to repel the thought that all this was being orchestrated with the support of the University and Government. After being on the campus today for over an hour I returned as the Vice-Chancellor had in defiance of my directive conducted convocation. The strategy to compromise the position of Chancellor is unfortunate and counterproductive," said Governor Dhankar.

Guv calls meeting with Vice-Chancellors

Stating that the universities are in a 'political cage', the governor stated that the trend leaves no manner of doubt that the cancellations are remote controlled. The solution to the problem was thought about by him as well as he said, "To overcome this slide down and to contain this detrimental impact on the career of students I as Chancellor of the Universities has decided to call a meeting of all the Vice-Chancellors of the Universities where by virtue of being Governor I am Chancellor for a thorough interaction at Raj Bhawan on 13. 1. 2020 at 11 a.m"

Read: WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar refutes TMC MP Saugata Roy over anti-CAA protest claim

Read: WB Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar slams Mamata for ignoring appeal, warns of dangerous consequences

Dhankhar hits out at Mamata Banerjee

The State Government and the Governor have been at constant loggerheads since long with no sign of improvement. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had written to the Governor last week asking him to cooperate. He took an opportunity to send a message for her as well. "I am also drawing the attention of the State Government by writing to the Hon’ble Chief Minister that she cannot afford to be in non-functional mode at such dangerous developments in the temples of education. She needs to engage in her role as executive head. The designed confrontation with the Chancellor is not at all in the interest of the education or State. As Governor, I request Chief Minister to discuss the issue with me after being fully updated about the incidents and would greatly appreciate if she can make it convenient for this in the coming fortnight," said the constitutional head of West Bengal.

Read: WB Guv Dhankhar heckled twice at Jadavpur University by students protesting CAA, NRC

Read: 'In order to implement CAA, certain modifications required': BJP's West Bengal VP Bose