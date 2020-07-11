Guwahati Lockdown Extended By 1 Week From July 12-19; Home Quarantine Allowed In Assam Now

Announcing yet another lockdown extension, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Saturday said that the lockdown in its capital- Guwahati will be further extended by a week while addressing a press conference. Stating that the Nagarik Samiti had recommended a two-week lockdown extension, he said that city's positivity rate has reduced from 30% to 20%. He also stated that Guwahati which has been in lockdown since June 28, has already tested 96,666 samples which constitutes 1/10th of the city's population.

Guwahati lockdown extended

"Positivity rate in the city has come down to 20 percent from 30 percent. Yesterday it was 16 percent," said Sarma. Talking about lockdown extension, he added, "The Nagarik Samitis have suggested two weeks extension, but from the health department, we have recommended that a one-week extension is enough," said Sarma.

Informing of the recent changes in Assam's COVID strategy he said that aggressive treatment has been started on Steroid, Remdesivir, and Plasma following 16 deaths that were reported in last two days. Moreover, Guwahati will also launch a dedicated COVID care center exclusively for pregnant women and children on July 14 - a first in the country, remarked Sarma. Assam, which had strictly ruled out home quarantine, has now allowed home quarantine if the buildings allow. Additionally, Sarma said that air travellers arriving in Assam will also be allowed to undergo home quarantine instead of hotel quarantine, after being tested at airports.

Sharing Assam's COVID stats, Sarma said, "5,25,485 tests have been conducted so far in the state. The test positivity rate is 2.96% and tests per million is 15744. The doubling rate at present is 11 days from 16 days as it was on June 29. 35 people have succumbed to COVID so far in the State and mortality is at 0.23%".

Guwahati under lockdown

A 14-day lockdown in Guwahati came into force on Sunday evening in order to fight the rising number of coronavirus cases in the city. Kamrup Metropolitan district, under which Guwahati falls, was completely locked down from 7 pm on Sunday till 6 pm on July 12 with even shops of grocery, meat and all other items downing the shutters, with only pharmacies allowed to function. Subsequently, the govt allowed certain relaxations.

Last week, the state government allowed grocery shops to operate between 11 am and 4 pm on Mondays and Wednesdays. However, as per the order issued by Chief Secretary of Assam, only 20 percent of the shops will be allowed to open on any given day. House sale of fruits and vegetables would be allowed between 8 am to 2 pm, wholesale distribution of medicines and medical equipment shall be allowed between 10 am and 3 pm - only on Mondays and Wednesdays. Assam has 14600 Coronavirus cases with 35 fatalities and 9147 recoveries.

