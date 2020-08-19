Hair-raising Anthem Celebrates India's Resilient Spirit Amid Ongoing Crisis | Watch

This Independence Day, beverage brand Mountain Dew launched an online campaign to celebrate India's resilient spirit and saluted the nation's essence of emerging victorious in the face of coronavirus crisis. The brand also launched a unique activation where it hailed the spirit of some of India's most celebrated brands like Amazon India, Pizza Hut, Red FM, Burger King, Vistara, and Dunzo. Mountain Dew took to various social media platforms to salute these brands for their thankless efforts in serving the country and its people amid the ongoing pandemic.

The activity has taken social media by storm with celebrities and netizens also taking part in it to show their support and let people know that India will emerge from the crisis with the same victorious zeal and spirit. From Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla to reality TV host and dancer Raghav Juyal, the social media is full of posts showing love for the spirited salute by Mountain dew. The brands have also responded to Mountain Dew's unique gesture celebrating #DarrKeAageJeetHai in their own style on social media. Apart from thanking the above-mentioned brands online, Mountain Dew has also taken the initiative to thank them offline by putting up hoardings across Delhi and the bordering territories.

The anthem

Mountain Dew in association with Saregama released a reimagined version of the iconic song 'Ye Desh Hai Veer Jawano Ka' composed by music producer/composer Ram Sampath featuring Bollywood singer Sukhwinder Singh, who is known for his hair-raising patriotic songs. The anthem salutes India's victorious spirit and promotes Mountain Dew's philosophy 'Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai'.

