How Milind Soman's Made In India 'boosted Indian Economy' Inspiring All To Be 'fit At 40'

Actor-model Milind Soman recently took to social media and shared a throwback picture of his memoir Made In India. As he posted the picture, a lot of his fans reacted about how the fitness freak has inspired them in several ways. Here is a look at Milind Soman’s Instagram post about his Made In India book.

Milind Soman's Instagram post about Made In India book

Milind Soman recently took to his Instagram and shared a picture of his memoir Made In India. In the post, the actor shared a collage pic of the book's cover with a recent and throwback picture of the fitness enthusiast. In the caption of the post, Milind Soman talked about his Made In India book.

Milind Soman said that he did not feel that his life was interesting enough to put it into a book. He also mentioned that it took years of convincing, but he is finally happy that he decided to go for it. He also teased that he is looking forward to the next one. At the end of the caption, Milind Soman asked his fans about their opinion if they have read the book.

Milind Soman's Instagram

Netizens say it inspired them to be 'fitter at 40' and 'boosted Indian economy'

As he posted the picture, several of his fans flooded the comments section and shared their views about the Made In India book. A lot of his fans shared that they have been very inspired by the book and the model himself. One such netizen said, “I read the book .. loved it and as someone who has seen you running at Shivaji park - I found it authentic. I work out every day (no gym), eat whole papaya most morning and have stopped using soap. I am fitter at 46 than I was in March or when I was 26.”

Another fan also shared that he is a runner and Milind Soman has played a big role in inspiring him. One of the fans mentioned that Milind Soman's song Made In India proved to be an economy booster for India. He further added that the girls started to buy Indian goods and also started to choose Indian boys after the song. Here is a look at some of the comments on Milind Soman’s Instagram post about Made In India book.

Fans comment on Milind Sman's Instagram post

