Inspiring Video Of 10-year-old Skater Winning Hearts On Internet; Watch

A motivational video of a girl trying to get her skateboarding skills right has left the netizens stunned. Former American basketball player Rex Chapman has shared the video on his Twitter account, leaving the netizens amazed. According to reports, the video was originally shared on the Instagram profile of the 10-year-old girl Fay Ebert. The bio says that her profile is managed by her mom.

The 32 seconds short video shows Fay jumping over a deck of skateboards, trying to make a successful landing. However, initially she is seen failing as she falls on the ground but she decides not to give up. Her hard work finally pays off when she is able to land successfully after 4 attempts. In the background, we can hear voices of other children, cheering and supporting her. During the end of the video, we see a slow motion version of her attempt at jumping over the decks and landing successfully.

If at first you don’t succeed.



Girls, bruh... pic.twitter.com/RqV0GbjCQb — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 17, 2020

Uploaded on August 18, the video has managed to gather over 1 million views. Inspired by the video, a user wrote, "It's not luck, it's perseverance. Getting hurt isn't that bad, depending on the injury of course you don't improve if you don't push your limits. The trick is to get right back at it. The more you think about it, the less you want to". Defining perseverance, another user wrote, "Doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result — the definition of insanity? No, it’s the definition of perseverance!!!". The video has garnered nearly 70.5K likes and 15.1K Retweets and comments. People have also retweeted the video, giving it their own caption.

Netizens amazed

I would've broke my neck on the first try! 🤣 Great job!👍 — NIKKI (@1tru_surviva) August 17, 2020

Awesome 👏. Part of the reason she sticks it is because she’s wearing protective gear. Gives her the confidence and ability to keep at it! 🔥👍 — Alan Squires (@squires_alan) August 17, 2020

@tonyhawk Check this out! She deserves a shoutout! — Kayan Tarapore (@KayanPeppa) August 17, 2020

It is so awesome that she knows when to ditch the skateboard as she knows the jump is slightly off or not going right. That takes great skill too. I landed on my back with my breath knocked out so many times because the board shooting out from underneath me on landing. Amazing. — Old Red (@KnoxvegasF) August 18, 2020

I love how supportive the other kids were https://t.co/OmTfo8eqDo — Himawari 🇲🇾 (@AzeezaAzhar) August 18, 2020

(Image Credits: Twitter/RexChapman)

