Hansa Research Confirms 'TRP Manipulation' FIR That Mentions India Today In First Response

Hansa Research Group Private Limited issued its first response after Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's factually bereft attempt to falsely implicate Republic Media Network in an alleged 'TRP scam' backfired and it emerged that it was India Today that was named in the relevant FIR and not Republic TV.

Republic TV on Thursday evening accessed the FIR filed by the Mumbai Police on the complaint of Nitin Deokar, the Deputy General Manager of the Hansa Research Group Private Limited which revealed that India Today was mentioned multiple times in the FIR while Republic did not find any mention. It is also pertinent to point out at the orchestrated nature of the sequence of events, as Param Bir Singh appeared on India Today soon after he named Republic Media Network while the Mumbai Police's lies were exposed a little after. He proceeded to give exclusives to the very channel he ostensibly should have been probing.

Hansa Research Group, in its first response, said that along with BARC, it had conducted an investigation into the matter over the last few weeks, the conclusion of which resulted in Hansa Research filing an FIR against an ex-employee who was engaged in some wrongdoing. Further, it said that they would continue to cooperate with BARC and with the authorities as and when called upon.

Hansa Research Group's 1st response

“This is with reference to the media reports regarding TRP ratings being manipulated. Hansa Research and BARC conducted an investigation into the matter over the last few weeks, the conclusion of which resulted in Hansa Research filing an FIR against an ex-employee who was engaged in some wrongdoing. Hansa Research has always been vigilant about these issues and has been proactive in informing BARC and the law enforcement agencies as and when such cases have come to our notice. We would continue to cooperate with BARC and with the authorities as and when called upon to do so", said Praveen Nijhara - CEO, Hansa Research said in his statement.

Arnab Goswami's statement after Republic accesses FIR:

"The Mumbai Police Commissioner has been completely and totally exposed. A copy of the FIR in the TRP case mentions India Today as the channel to be investigated. In fact, India Today has been mentioned multiple times in the FIR. There is not a single mention of Republic TV. Now, the main witness in the case has also gone on record and named India Today as the English channel for which financial compensation was allegedly provided to gain viewership. The complaint against India Today was made on October 6. Param Bir Singh closes the investigation against India Today within 16 hours and does a press conference against Republic TV. Now, that the FIR is out and the critical witness is on record, and the Mumbai Police Commissioner has been caught red-handed. He must, in the interest of morality, quit."

The FIR and what the complainant alleges

Republic TV accessed the FIR filed by the Mumbai Police on the complaint of Nitin Deokar, the Deputy General Manager of the Hansa Research Group Private Limited. This company is responsible for installing and maintaining the Bar-O-Meter of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC). Arrested by the Mumbai Police, Vishal Bhandari- the Relationship Manager of the Hansa Research Group Private Limited has revealed that India Today and other channels instigated him and offered money to panel homes, where Bar-O-Meter is installed.

As per the complainant, some persons try to increase the ratings by making panel homes watch certain channels against payment of money. Furthermore, Deokar revealed that a person named Vinay asked Bhandari in November 2019 to approach 5 homes and ask them to watch India Today daily for two hours. As per Bhandari’s own confession to the BARC Vigilance team, Vinay paid him Rs.5000 as commission for distributing Rs.1000 among 5 panel homes. An audit inquiry by BARC confirmed that 5 households were indeed bribed to watch India Today daily for a minimum of two hours from November 2019 to May 2020.

