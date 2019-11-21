The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

'From Qawwali To Wrestling': Netizens In Splits As People Hurl Chairs At Each Other

General News

A video showed people hurling chairs after a fight broke out because of argument over the seating arrangement during Qawwali event, netizens call it 'hilarious'

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Haridwar

A Qawwali event in Haridwar started a laugh riot on the internet and went viral soon after a video surfaced online. The video showed people fighting, breaking chairs after a fight broke out because of an argument over the seating arrangement. However, netizens humorously reacted to the incident saying 'musical chairs done right'. However, no injuries have been reported but people in the video can be seen violently attacking each other. The incident had occurred on November 19 at Mohalla Kaithwa. 

Read - Indian Idol Audition Scenes That You Need To Watch For Its Humour And Drama

Netizens feel 'entertained'

While the Superintendent of Police, Haridwar reportedly said that the entire case will be investigated as few boys even threw chairs on police personnel, the netizens had some humorous reactions to the incident. The officials are currently identifying the people who were involved in the fight and a proper enquiry will take place. Twitter users, however, seemed to have enjoyed the ruckus and even made 'WWE' references. One of the internet users also said it was him and his friends during school functions. 

Read - Giant Wave's Video Revives Debate On ‘God Vs Science’, Netizens React

Read -  Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Includes 4 Indian-origin Ministers In New Cabinet

Read - Angry Netizens Give Vishal Dadlani Befitting Reply For Calling Ex CJI Gogoi 'disgraceful'

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG