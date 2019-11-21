'From Qawwali To Wrestling': Netizens In Splits As People Hurl Chairs At Each Other

A Qawwali event in Haridwar started a laugh riot on the internet and went viral soon after a video surfaced online. The video showed people fighting, breaking chairs after a fight broke out because of an argument over the seating arrangement. However, netizens humorously reacted to the incident saying 'musical chairs done right'. However, no injuries have been reported but people in the video can be seen violently attacking each other. The incident had occurred on November 19 at Mohalla Kaithwa.

#WATCH People hurled chairs at one another at a Qawwali event in Haridwar last night, after a fight broke out reportedly over seating arrangements. No injuries reported. #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/OoOSMF2OhQ — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2019

Netizens feel 'entertained'

While the Superintendent of Police, Haridwar reportedly said that the entire case will be investigated as few boys even threw chairs on police personnel, the netizens had some humorous reactions to the incident. The officials are currently identifying the people who were involved in the fight and a proper enquiry will take place. Twitter users, however, seemed to have enjoyed the ruckus and even made 'WWE' references. One of the internet users also said it was him and his friends during school functions.

Musical chairs done right 💯 https://t.co/d9WbYahKqL — Meowshi (@zoowaker) November 19, 2019

Mere khayal se JNU waale they. — Arun Shelly (@arun_shelly) November 19, 2019

watch out watch out watch out....!! RKO🤣

here comes john cena 😍🤣 — vanshaj bhardwaj 🇮🇳 (@iamvanshaj) November 19, 2019

Qawali mein Mawali 😂😂 — TheObservant (@fresnelroy) November 19, 2019

@opdroid1234 not what one would expect at an event like this. — The Thinking Hat 🎩 (@ThinkinHashtag) November 19, 2019

From Qawwalli to Wrestling in 1..2..3... — SP (@fx_retail) November 19, 2019

Lol entertainment 🤣 — Sagar Shah (@MoveOnLifee) November 19, 2019

