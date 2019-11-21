The Debate
Giant Wave's Video Revives Debate On ‘God Vs Science’, Netizens React

Rest of the World News

A video of a giant wave, which has got more than 19 million views, revived an age-old debate on Twitter whether it was science or divine intervention of God.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
Giant wave

A video of a giant wave revived an age-old debate on Twitter whether it was science or divine intervention of God. A user shared the video saying there’s no way one can watch it and not believe in god. The video has got more than 19 million views on Twitter but the social media was divided on the opinion of god’s intervention.

Science behind waves

There are different factors that create waves but most commonly it is caused by winds. The continual disturbance due to wind across the ocean surface creates wave crest. Tidal waves are caused by the gravitational pull of the sun and moon on the earth. Users were quick to cite scientific reason behind the waves and while many poked fun at the suggestion of god’ work behind it, some asked not to force people to believe in god.

Bieber in conversation from nowhere

A user replied with a video of young Justin Bieber and repeated the words, “Look how powerful our Creator is. there’s no way you can watch this and not believe in God.” Another user came up with a witty reply to Bieber’s video, “While some may disagree with what created the extreme weather and what created young Bieber, I think both agree they were created by the same thing, which makes me sad,” The user who had posted the video finally said, "all these comments made me lose brain cells, may you all be guided".

Published:
COMMENT
