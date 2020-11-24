Harish Salve To The Rescue: Petitioner Seeks Help In SC; Senior Adv Offers It Pro Bono

On Tuesday, the wife of a retired Army officer appeared before the Supreme Court as a petitioner and pleaded for the appointment of an Amicus curiae citing that she did not have money for a lawyer. The petitioner informed the top court that her daughter is struggling for a living in London and requested if Senior Advocate Harish Salve can be appointed as amicus?

In response, the legal eagle agreed to appear for the petitioner not as an amicus but as a lawyer. When the Chief Justice of India asked Harish Salve about it, he responded by saying, "I will appear as the lawyer. Not amicus..don't worry about fine. It's pro bono" to which the petitioner exclaimed 'Truth always wins'. An amicus curiae is someone who is not a party to a case but assists a court by offering information, expertise, or insight that has a bearing on the issues in the case.

'When you believe in a case you do it pro bono'

Harish Salve's kind gesture comes weeks after he appeared for Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami before the Supreme Court without charging a single rupee for it.

"I must place on record, my deepest personal and professional gratitude for the legal colossus. One of India's foremost jurists Mr Harish Salve, who fought with all his heart and knowledge for me. I am deeply grateful. We owe deep gratitude to Harish Salve. I don't know how many of you all know this but Mr Harish Salve does not charge us even one rupee for any of his valuable appearances for the court. He appears pro-bono for us. That is something I can't even express my gratitude and thanks for," said Arnab after he was granted bail by the top court earlier this month.

The former Solicitor General of India had also memorably taken up Kulbhushan Jadhav's case 'pro bono' (free of charge) while representing India at the International Court of Justice. On being asked about charging Re 1 as the fee for fighting the case, Salve had said he took the case "pro bono" as he believed in it. "When you believe in the case you do it pro bono and this was such a case. Government of India sought advice from me at the initial stage after which I researched the case and gave my advice," he said. His arguments and representation on India and Kulbhushan Jadhav's behalf have gone a long way to ensuring that Pakistan was humbled at the ICJ and a stay was issued on the death sentence awarded to Jadhav by a Pak military court.

