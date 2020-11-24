PM Modi Chairs Covid Review With CMs Of 8 Worst-hit States; Kejriwal Contends 'pollution'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a meeting with Chief Ministers of eight states which are worst hit by the COVID-19 virus, through video conferencing. Home Minister Amit Shah, Dr VK Paul of NITI Aayog, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan along with other top officials also participated in the meeting. PM Modi had earlier chaired several meetings with CM's in the past six months over the pandemic.

The PM will hold another meeting around 12 pm with states and UTs to discuss vaccine distribution strategy. In the first meeting, the presence of CMs of West Bengal, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi and Chhattisgarh was evident.

PM Modi takes stock of COVID situation

According to the Delhi Chief Minister's Office, CM Arvind Kejriwal informed PM Modi that Delhi saw a peak of 8600 COVID-19 cases on 10 November in the third peak and since then cases and positivity rate are steadily decreasing. "The high severity of third wave is due to many factors including pollution," the statement said.

"Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sought PM’s intervention to get rid of pollution due to stubble burning from adjoining states especially in view of recent bio decomposer. CM sought reservation of additional 1000 ICU beds in central government hospitals till the third wave lasts," it added.

SC asks Centre and states to file status report

The meeting comes a day after the Supreme Court said that the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened in Delhi and gone out of control in Gujarat. The top court directed the Centre and all States to apprise it within two days of the steps taken to contain the situation nationwide. The situation is likely to worsen in December and all states have to be ready to "combat" it, the top court said while expressing concern over the spurt in Coronavirus cases across the country.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R S Reddy and M R Shah said, "We are of the view that the immediate steps are required to be taken by all the States as well as by the Union of India. Let status report, as indicated, be filed within two days from today and the matter be listed on November 27, 2020, for consideration and passing appropriate orders."

On November 20, the Prime Minister held a meeting to review India's vaccination strategy and discussed important issues related to the progress of vaccine development, regulatory approvals and procurement with top officials. India's virus tally rose to 91,77,841 on Tuesday with 37,975 new infections, while the death toll increased to 1,34,218 after the country recorded 480 new deaths.

