Harsh Vardhan Hails Coordinated COVID-19 Efforts, Says 'CFR Is At Its Lowest At 1.81%'

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday expressed satisfaction at the coordinated efforts of the Centre, states and union territories to contain the spread of COVID-19. He said this as he announced the country's case fatality rate is at its lowest 1.81 percent. His comments came after the 20th meeting of the High-level Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19 in the national capital.

"In the month since the last meeting of GoM on July 31, we have made tremendous strides in containing the disease. As many as 26.4 lakh have already recovered. The country's Case Fatality Rate is at its lowest 1.81 per cent and consecutively Recovery Rate has increased to 76.47 per cent,'' Dr Harsh Vardhan said.

He further said that only 0.29 percent of cases are on ventilators, 1.93 percent in ICU and only 2.88 percent of cases are on oxygen.

India's COVID-19 tally raced past 34 lakh with a single-day spike of 76,472 cases. The total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 34,63,972, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 62,550 with 1,021 people succumbing to it in a span of 24 hours, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.

Total Recoveries In India Surpass 26 Lakh

The COVID-19 recoveries in India have crossed 26 lakh on Saturday as 2,648,998 people have recovered. These recoveries are a result of the strigent adherence to the “National Standard Treatment Protocol” by all health facilities across the country as well as by regular daily monitoring of positive cases under home isolation, noted the Health Ministry.

"The COVID-19 recoveries have crossed 26 lakh today. Recovery of 2,648,998patients has been made possible because of the holistic and strategic policy of testing aggressively, Tracking comprehensively and treating efficiently in supervised home isolation and facility isolation, and in hospitals," health ministry's statement read.

