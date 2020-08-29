COVID-19: Total Recoveries In India Surpass 26 Lakh Coupled With Consistently Falling CFR

In a significant development, the COVID-19 recoveries in India have crossed 26 lakh on Saturday as 2,648,998 people have recovered. These recoveries are a result of the strigent adherence to the “National Standard Treatment Protocol” by all health facilities across the country as well as by regular daily monitoring of positive cases under home isolation, noted the Health Ministry.

"The COVID-19 recoveries have crossed 26 lakh today. Recovery of 2,648,998patients has been made possible because of the holistic and strategic policy of testing aggressively, Tracking comprehensively and treating efficiently in supervised home isolation and facility isolation, and in hospitals," health ministry's statement read.

India's COVID-19 tally raced past 34 lakh with a single-day spike of 76,472 cases. The total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 34,63,972, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 62,550 with 1,021 people succumbing to it in a span of 24 hours, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.

Surge in tests per million

The health ministry added that with the rapid increase in the number of cases, the total number of tests so far is nearing to four crore and more than one crore samples have been tested for COVID in the last two weeks. The release added that the tests per million has also witnessed a huge surge to 28,607.

"To keep up with this strategy, the testing lab network in the country is continuously strengthened which as on today consists of 1564 labs in the country - 998 labs in the government sector and 566 private labs. These include Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs 801 (government: 461 + private: 340), TrueNat based testing labs 643 (government: 503 + private: 140), CBNAAT based testing labs 120 (government: 34 + private: 86)", the health ministry said in the release.

