COVID-19: Harsh Vardhan Issues Warning Against Use Of N-95 Masks With Valved Respirators

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday issued an advisory against the use of N-95 masks with valved respirators, revealing that they did not offer protection against the COVID-19 virus. His warning comes shortly after the Director-General of Health Services (DGHS) in the Ministry of Health wrote to the states and UTs asking them to spread awareness regarding the use of N-95 masks especially those with a perforated respirator calling its use 'detrimental' to the original purpose of wearing a mask.

"Valve fitted N-95 maks are not able to stop the spread of COVID! The N-95 mask fitted with a perforated respirator is contrary to the rules adopted to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Everyone is urged to use a triple layer mask made of cloth and encourage others to do the same," tweeted Harsh Vardhan.

DGHS issues advisory against N-95 masks

The Centre on Tuesday wrote to all states and union territories issuing a warning against the use of N-95 masks with valved respirators by people, saying these do not prevent the virus from spreading. The Director-General of Health Services (DGHS) in the Ministry of Health, issued a detailed observation regarding the "inappropriate use" of N-95 masks, particularly those with valved respirators among the general public in a letter to the Principal Secretaries of health and medical education of states.

"It is to bring to your knowledge that the use of valved respirator N-95 masks is detrimental to the measures adopted for preventing the spread of coronavirus as it does not prevent the virus from escaping out of the mask. In view of the above, I request you to instruct all concerned to follow the use of face/mouth cover and prevent inappropriate use of N-95 masks," DGHS Rajiv Garg said in the letter.



