Harsh Vardhan Shringla To Visit Russia For 2 Days, Will Review 'entire Gamut' Of Relations

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla is set to begin his two-day visit to Russia from February 17 to February 18 on receiving the invitation of Russin Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov. Ministry of External Affairs in a statement on Monday said that Shringla will be holding the next round of India-Russia Foreign Office Consultations with Morgulov during which both the sides will be reviewing the entire gamut of bilateral relations including the upcoming high-level exchanges. MEA also informed that during the Moscow visit, Foreign Secretary will also be meeting the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov for an exchange of thoughts on topical issues.

MEA said, “Foreign Secretary Shri Harsh Vardhan Shringla will pay an official visit to Moscow on 17-18 February 2021 at the invitation of Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mr. Igor Morgulov. Foreign Secretary will hold the next round of India-Russia Foreign Office Consultations with Deputy Foreign Minister Morgulov, during which the two sides will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including the forthcoming high-level exchanges.”

“During the visit, the Foreign Secretary will also meet Russian Deputy Foreign Minister H.E. Mr. Sergey Ryabkov for an exchange of views on topical issues of regional and international importance. He will also deliver a speech on ’India-Russia relations’ at the prestigious Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” it added.

Read - Russia: Women Form 'solidarity Chain' In Support Of Navalny's Wife And Political Prisoners

Read - Russia Moves To Extinguish Pro-Navalny Protests

India-Russia relations

In the statement, MEA also noted that despite the unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19 outbreak, both India and Russia have sustained the momentum of the Special Privileged Strategic Partnership between both nations. The February 17-18 visit by Shringla to Moscow will also be the first abroad visit by the Foreign secretary this year, MEA said, “signifies the importance India attaches to its close and friendly relations with the Russian Federation.”

Even India-Russia Summit 2020 was cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, Indian ambassador to Russia had even said that since the summit was scrapped, there is an agreement between India and Russia that Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit India “to participate in the bilateral summit, which could not be held in 2020 for the only reason -- the COVID-19 situation."

Read - Russia Imposes Economic Sanctions On 9 Ukrainian Firms As Ties Severe

Read - France, Russia Give Ceremonial Burial To Soldiers Fallen During Napoleonic War