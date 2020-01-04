Harbhajan Singh Condemns Nankana Sahib Gurdwara Attack, Asks Imran Khan To Take Action

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Saturday has condemned the mob attack on Pakistan's Nankana Sahib Gurudwara. Taking to Twitter, Harbhajan Singh wrote, "Don’t know what’s wrong with some people why can’t they live in peace..." Appealing for peace, Harbhajan said that "God is one..let’s not divide it and create hate among each other’s.. let’s be human first and respect each other."

Don’t know what’s wrong with some people why can’t they live in peace.. Mohammad Hassan openly threatens to destroy Nankana Sahib Gurdwara and build the mosque in that place..very sad to see this @ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/vbmzsZNX1x — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 4, 2020

He also slammed Mohammad Hassan who "openly threatened to destroy Nankana Sahib Gurdwara and build the mosque in that place" The World Cup-winning spinner also appealed to the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to take action against the offenders.

God is one..let’s not divide it and create hate among each other’s.. let’s be human first and respect each other’s.. Mohammad Hassan openly threatens to destroy Nankana Sahib Gurdwara and build the mosque in that place @ImranKhanPTI plz do the needful 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/egjRo5oml4 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 4, 2020

'Strong action must be taken against the miscreants'

India's External Affairs Ministry (MEA) said members of the minority Sikh community in Pakistan have been subjected to acts of violence at the holy city of Nankana Sahib. "India strongly condemns these wanton acts of destruction and desecration of the holy place. We call upon the government of Pakistan to take immediate steps to ensure safety, security, and welfare of the members of the Sikh community," the MEA said in a statement. "Strong action must be taken against the miscreants who indulged in the desecration of the holy Gurdwara and attacked members of the minority Sikh community," it said.

Nankana Sahib attacked

On Friday, a video emerged of a mob of 400 people pelting stones in the Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan. Visuals show that the mob surrounding the Gurudwara and pelting stones at the Gurudwara which is the birthplace of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) also expressed concern over the mob attack on the Nankana Sahib gurdwara. In a tweet, Amarinder Singh appealed to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to ensure that the devotees stranded at the gurdwara are rescued from the mob. SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take up the issue with his Pakistani counterpart.

