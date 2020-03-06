Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Postpones All 'mass Gatherings' Amidst Coronavirus Scare

Amidst the Coronavirus scare in India, and 31 confirmed cases of infection, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday announced that all mass gatherings in the state will be postponed. The Haryana CM announced that the state administration will be delaying all non-essential gatherings till 'the situation improves.'

His move comes shortly after PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and President Ram Nath Kovind announced that they would be refraining from Holi Milan gatherings amidst the scare. Yesterday, Haryana reported its first case of the novel disease after a Paytm employee was tested positive in Gurgaon.

"The administration and all hospitals are on alert. We will avoid or postpone all non-essential mass gatherings till the situation improves," Manohar Lal Khattar said.

Khattar speaks on shortage of masks

Manohar Lal Khattar also spoke about the reports of states facing a shortage of masks after precautions against the deadly virus were raised by the government. "Masks are not needed everywhere. It is required at places where people are detected with the virus. More importantly, there is no need to panic. According to need, more masks will be made available," he said.

Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had warned of action against those shopkeepers who inflate prices of masks, as is being reported across Indian cities.

"There is no need to create panic about the need to wear masks. Strict action should be taken against shopkeepers who are charging more than the fixed price for masks," Harsh Vardhan stated.

Globally, more than 3,300 people have died due to coronavirus, with China reporting the most deaths. The virus has infected more than 98,000 people globally and has now spread to the United States, Europe, South America, Africa and as many as 80 other countries. The World Health Organisation is yet to declare COVID-19 a pandemic but has warned of a move in that direction should countries fail to arrest the spread.

