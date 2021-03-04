Haryana Commerce Chamber Opposes New Job Reservation Law: 'Shortage Of Skilled Labour'

Quick links:
Opposing the new 75% job reservation for Haryana reservation, the state's commerce chamber on Thursday has raised objections to the new law and will hold a high-level meeting to discuss its strategy. Speaking to Republic TV, former Haryana commerce chamber president CB Goel has stated that region-based reservation is unfavourable in the private sector due to a shortage of skilled labour. Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya approved The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020 on February 28, after the state notified it.
BJP announces 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan as its CM pick in Kerala a week after he joined BJP
"75% reservation in the private sector is not in the favour of industry of Haryana. The industry is still running short of skilled labour and this act will create more trouble for the Haryana industry. Haryana chamber will hold a state-level meeting to decide further course of action. This act will not allow the industry to grow by putting such restrictions," said Goel. Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) too has requested the Haryana government to reconsider the law.
CII urges Haryana to reconsider quota for locals in private sector; cites PM Modi's vision
Facing severe pressure from the dominant Jat community over the Farm Laws, the BJP-JJP government govt seems to have been forced to fulfill Dushyant Chautala's poll promise - '75% local reservation in jobs'. BJP is in a precarious alliance with JJP in the 90-seat Assembly after it failed to reach the halfway mark winning only 40 seats, necessitating to ally with 'kingmaker' JJP which had won 10 seats. Chautala has been facing massive flak from his own party members for sticking with BJP since the Centre-Farmer faceoff, with many publically opposing the laws.
'Dushyant's resignation is my pocket', claims JJP chief amid Centre-farmer stalemate
Haryana Governor approves bill mandating 75% reservation for locals in private sector jobs