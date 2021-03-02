Haryana Governor Approves Bill Mandating 75% Reservation For Locals In Private Sector Jobs

Quick links:
In a key development on Tuesday, the Haryana government notified a law to ensure that 75% of the jobs in the private sector companies are reserved for local candidates. This comes after Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya approved The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020 on February 28. While a bill in this regard was originally passed in the state Assembly on November 5, 2020, the Governor sought some clarification pertaining to its constitutional validity.
Weighing in on this development, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala congratulated the people of the state. It is pertinent to note that JJP had made this promise in its manifesto for the 2019 Haryana Assembly polls. Some of the objections to this legislation include that it is unconstitutional and that the state has no right to indulge in such discrimination in contravention of Article 16(2) of the Constitution.
Read: In Haryana, 54 Students Of Sainik School Test COVID-19 Positive, Hostel Sealed
बहुत खुशी के साथ आप सबसे सांझा कर रहा हूँ कि महामहिम राज्यपाल की अनुमति के बाद 'The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020' आज से पूरे हरियाणा में लागू हो गया जिससे प्राइवेट सेक्टर में 75% नौकरियां हरियाणा के युवाओं के लिए आरक्षित हो गई।— Dushyant Chautala (@Dchautala) March 2, 2021
हरियाणा प्रदेश को बधाई। pic.twitter.com/GOi9ir8KFc
Read: Haryana Health Min Anil Vij Not Taking 2nd Vaccine Jab; Joins Bihar DyCM In Slamming Oppn
Read: BJP-JJP Combine Enjoys Majority In Haryana Assembly: CM Khattar