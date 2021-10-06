Haryana Govt Begins Procurement Of Paddy At MSP Amid Protests Over Farm Laws

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced on Tuesday, 5 October, that the Haryana government will begin purchasing paddy at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) from October 3, 2021. According to Khattar, passes have been given on the state's 'e-procurement site' for the purchase of around 3.60 lakh tonnes of paddy in the state so far.

Haryana Chief Minister's Office wrote on Twitter, "The procurement of paddy at MSP by the Haryana government has been duly started from October 3, 2021. Under this, passes have been issued on the state's 'e-procurement portal' for the purchase of about 3.60 lakh tonnes of paddy so far in the state." (roughly translated)

"Chief Minister Shri @mlkhattar during an interaction program in Chandigarh today, asked the villagers to register the complaint related to the village on the 'Gram Darshan' portal, where the grievance is resolved within the stipulated time. Apart from this, villagers can also give their suggestions by visiting this portal," added Haryana Chief Minister's Office in a tweet in Hindi.

Earlier on Saturday, Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey stated that the procurement will begin in Haryana on October 3. On Saturday, Choubey, the Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution met with Khattar in New Delhi.

The decision came amid farmer protests in Haryana and Punjab against the Central government's Friday decision to postpone paddy procurement under the Minimum Support Price (MSP) operation in Punjab and Haryana from October 1 to October 11. However, despite protests in both states over the abovementioned directive, the Centre reversed its decision to postpone the purchase till October 11 and declared that the procurement will begin in both states on Sunday only.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was praised by officials from the state unit of the Kisan Morcha for launching the procurement of the paddy crop from Haryana farmers on Sunday. The Haryana Chief Minister was presented with a 'Pagdi' by BJP Kisan Morcha representatives at his residence. A day after Haryana CM budged to farmers' persistent demand to begin early procurement of Kharif crops, he attended a press conference on Tuesday and pledged his support to each and every farmer in the state.

