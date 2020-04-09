Haryana Government To Double Salaries Of Employees Treating COVID-19 Patients

In an attempt to empower the COVID-19 warriors, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday announced that the state government will double the salary the employees serving Coronavirus patients. So far, 169 positive cases of COVID-19 and 3 deaths have been reported in the state. Earlier, CM Khattar announced that at least 30 per cent of the MLA's monthly salary for one year would be contributed to the relief fund while political parties and former MLAs will contribute according to their capacity.

All-party meeting in Haryana

Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar on Wednesday held an all-party meeting to discuss the COVID-situation in the state with political leaders who assured him of all possible support and cooperation in the fight against the pandemic. In the meeting held through videoconferencing, Khattar apprised the participants of steps being taken by the government to check the spread of novel coronavirus.

The chief minister assured the Leader of the Opposition that the entire crop of farmers will be procured. At the meeting, Hooda praised the work of doctors, nurses, medical staff, police, sanitation workers and all government staff on duty. He thanked all the “Corona Warriors” for saving lives by putting their lives at risk.

In the meeting, Hooda said he raised issues concerning farmers, government employees and doctors and paramedical staff. He highlighted the concerns of the farmers and requested that the government should ensure that every grain produced by the farmer is purchased by the government.

Haryana Govt directs private schools to not collect fees

While schools and other educational institutions across the country have shut down owing to the deadly pandemic of Coronavirus, the Haryana government on Friday directed all private schools to refrain from putting pressure on parents to deposit school fees until the lockdown period is over.

An official spokesperson of the Haryana School Education Department said that the Department has directed all the District Education Officers and District Primary Education Officers of the state to make the private schools in their areas aware of the directions of the state government. He said that the Department has also directed all District Education Officers to ensure the above orders of the government are firmly adhered to.

