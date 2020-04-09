Karnataka Cabinet Approves Lockdown Extension Till April 30; PM To Decide: Sources

While Karnataka is preparing a phased lifting of lockdown post-April 14, all cabinet ministers, on Thursday, have unanimously favoured continuing the lockdown till at least end of this month, as per sources. This decision which was taken in today's cabinet meeting will reportedly be communicated by CM BS Yediyurappa to PM Modi who will take the final call. Karnataka currently has 181 Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, with 5 deaths.

Karnataka's phased lockdown 'exit strategy'

Earlier in the day, an expert group headed by Dr. Devi Shetty submitted its report on the exit strategy for the state post-April 14 to the cabinet. It includes a basic action plan for the 2-week period after the lockdown, from April 15- April 30, which suggests a phase-wise lifting of lockdown amid other things. The entire report has been categorized into recommendations for--the General Public, Offices and Educational institutions, Industry, Clinical management, CoVid-19 testing, Quarantine and Transport.

Karnataka under lockdown

After Kerala, Karnataka was one of the early states to seal its borders and initiate a curfew amid the spread of Coronavirus. On March 11, Yediyurappa invoked relevant sections of The Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 announcing that all malls, cinema halls, pubs, marriages and other large gatherings in the state have been banned for a week. Karnataka was the first state to witness a COVID-19 death when a 76-year-old man from Karnataka's Kalaburagi who had returned from Saudi Arabia to Hyderabad passed away.

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, 5734 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 472 have been discharged and Maharashtra reported the highest at 1135. 166 deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries. The Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 23 March to April 15 and the Finance Minister has announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore package under the 'PM Gareeb Kalyan Scheme'. With the rise in the number of cases, the Centre and several states are mulling extending lockdown.

