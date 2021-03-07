Haryana Govt To Hold First Meeting To Frame Rules For 75% Job Reservation On March 8

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala announced on Sunday that his government will hold a meeting to frame rules for the new legislation on job reservation for local candidates on March 8.

In a key development on Tuesday, March 2, the Haryana government notified a law to ensure that 75% of the jobs in the private sector companies are reserved for local candidates. The decision has drawn widespread criticism from the state's commerce chamber as well as Opposition parties with many claiming that the law would "spell disaster" for industrial development and private investment in the state.

On the other hand, the Haryana government is set to launch an employment drive in all 22 districts of the state. Chautala informed that a draft has been formed after eight rounds of talks and further discussions would be held to finalise the rules. "We will invite suggestions from all industry associations for framing the rules," he said.

READ | Haryana Commerce Chamber Opposes New Job Reservation Law: 'Shortage Of Skilled Labour'

Job reservation law faces objection

On Wednesday, industry body CII urged the Haryana government to reconsider the legislation, saying reservation impacts productivity and competitiveness.

Anupam Varma, partner at law firm J Sagar Associates, said the authority of a state government to decide the qualification and skill of employees of a private employer goes against the ease of doing business initiatives of the Centre.

President of Industry body FICCI, Uday Shankar also opposed the move to reserve 75% of jobs for the local population. He said, "Investors and entrepreneurs need to source the best human resources available in the country to be competitive and successful. To force them in such a regressive straight-jacket will force them to look beyond Haryana and this will ultimately hurt the interests of the state,"

READ | Haryana Governor Approves Bill Mandating 75% Reservation For Locals In Private Sector Jobs

Haryana Governor approves 75% job reservation

Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya gave assent to the bill providing 75% reservation in the private sector to job seekers from the state. The quota will initially apply for 10 years. Apart from tackling unemployment among locals, the government has said the law will discourage the influx of migrants seeking low-income jobs, which has a significant impact on infrastructure and leads to the proliferation of slums.

READ | Congress Questions BJP-JJP Government Over 75% Job Reservation In Haryana

READ | Haryana Job Quota Unconstitutional, Will Spell Disaster For Industrial Development: FICCI

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.