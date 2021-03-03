Congress Questions BJP-JJP Government Over 75% Job Reservation In Haryana

Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja on Wednesday has said BJP-JJP trying to hide failures by pretending to give 75% reservation to hide their failures. Selja questioned that on the other hand govt recruitment process was halted and canceled.

"On the other hand, government recruitment is being halted and canceled by this government under a conspiracy. Today, the youth of Haryana is frustrated and disappointed with the policies of this government. Due to the inefficiency of this government, the youth of the state is finding its future bleak," Selja said.

"According to CMIE data, the unemployment rate of Haryana is highest in the entire country. There are no new jobs in the private sector, so how will the youth get employment. Today, the situation has become such that the jobs of those working for years are being snatched. 75 percent reservation in private sector jobs is being pretended by the government," she added.

Haryana Governor Approves 75% Reservation

On Tuesday, the Haryana government notified a law to ensure that 75% of the jobs in the private sector companies are reserved for local candidates. This comes after Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya approved The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020 on February 28. While a bill in this regard was originally passed in the state Assembly on November 5, 2020, the Governor sought some clarification pertaining to its constitutional validity.

Weighing in on this development, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala congratulated the people of the state. It is pertinent to note that JJP had made this promise in its manifesto for the 2019 Haryana Assembly polls. Some of the objections to this legislation include that it is unconstitutional and that the state has no right to indulge in such discrimination in contravention of Article 16(2) of the Constitution.

(With ANI Inputs)