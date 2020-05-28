'80% Of COVID-19 Cases From Districts Adjoining Delhi; Border Sealed': Haryana Health Min

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Thursday, May 28 announced that the border with Delhi shall be sealed amid the nationwide lockdown. Explaining the rationale for this decision, he mentioned that 80% of Haryana's overall COVID-19 cases were from districts adjoining Delhi. He added that the cases in districts such as Faridabad, Gurugram, Sonipat, and Jhajjar had witnessed a rapid increase in the number of novel coronavirus cases in the last week. Individuals involved in essential services shall, however, be allowed to cross the Haryana-Delhi border. Currently, there are 1,381 novel coronavirus cases in Haryana out of which 838 patients have been discharged while 18 casualties were reported.

Anil Vij remarked, "The districts adjoining Delhi are a big worry for us. Even tomorrow morning, I have issued directions that no relaxations should be given on the border with Delhi. Every day, 30-40 cases in Gurgaon, 25-30 cases in Faridabad are increasing. 80% of our cases are from those districts that are adjoining Delhi. That's why the border with Delhi has been sealed."

Read: Highest Spike Of 1,024 COVID Cases Takes Total To Over 16K In Delhi; Death Toll Climbs To 316

#WATCH "We will keep our border with Delhi completely sealed due to increasing COVID19 cases," Haryana Minister Anil Vij#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/aVZsMJkec2 — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2020

Read: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Lauds Doctors For Keeping City's COVID-19 Recovery Rate High

Delhi-Ghaziabad border sealed

Recently, the Ghaziabad District Magistrate directed the Delhi-Ghaziabad border to be sealed after a spike in COVID-19 cases in Ghaziabad. This decision was taken as many of these cases were linked to the people travelling between Delhi and Ghaziabad. As per the administration, the border would be sealed with the same restrictions that were prevalent at the time of the second phase of the lockdown. At the same time, the Ghaziabad DM clarified that the trucks carrying goods, vehicles ferrying employees working in banks, and other essential services such as the healthcare sector would be allowed to cross the border without any questioning.

There is no requirement for doctors, paramedical staff, bank officials, and police to apply for a pass and they can proceed on producing their identity cards. The ambulances shall also not face any hindrance at the Delhi-Ghaziabad border. While the officers having the rank of Deputy Secretary and above can enter Delhi showing their identity card, the Class-III and Class-IV employees will not be allowed to go ahead without a pass.

Meanwhile, journalists and lawyers have been allowed to commute on producing their identity cards. Moreover, the order states that persons hailing from containment zones in Delhi shall be prohibited from entering Ghaziabad and vice versa barring for those working in essential services.

Read: Delhi People Forced To Abandon Social Distancing To Get Water: BJP