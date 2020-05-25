Delhi-Ghaziabad Border Sealed Post Spike In COVID-19 Cases; Essential Services Exempted

The Ghaziabad District Magistrate on Monday, May 25 directed the Delhi-Ghaziabad border to be sealed once again after a spike in COVID-19 cases in Ghaziabad. This decision was taken as many of these cases were linked to the people travelling between Delhi and Ghaziabad. As per the administration, the border would be sealed with the same restrictions that were prevalent at the time of the second phase of the lockdown. At the same time, the Ghaziabad DM clarified that the trucks carrying goods, vehicles ferrying employees working in banks and other essential services such as healthcare sector would be allowed to cross the border without any questioning.

There is no requirement for doctors, paramedical staff, bank officials and police to apply for a pass and they can proceed on producing their identity cards. The ambulances shall also not face any hindrance at the Delhi-Ghaziabad border. While the officers having the rank of Deputy Secretary and above can enter Delhi showing their identity card, the Class-III and Class-IV employees will not be allowed to go ahead without a pass. Meanwhile, journalists and lawyers have been allowed to commute on producing their identity card. Moreover, the order states that persons hailing from containment zones in Delhi shall be prohibited from entering Ghaziabad and vice versa barring for those working in essential services.

UP government to set up Migration Commission

Currently, there are 6,268 novel coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh out of which 3,538 patients have been discharged while 161 casualties have been reported. The UP government has decided to set up a Migration Commission to provide employment for workers who have returned back home. It clarified that any state has to seek its permission for availing the services of labourers hailing from UP.

The Commission shall look into aspects associated with migrant workers' rights such as insurance, social security, re-employment assistance, and unemployment allowance. It will provide an official framework to ensure socio-economic and legal support for them. So far, skill mapping of about 14.75 lakh migrant workers has been completed and a large number of them are real estate workers, furniture and fitting technicians, building decorators, home caretakers, drivers, IT and electronic technicians, home appliance and automobile technicians, paramedics and pharmaceutical workers, dress makers, beauticians, handicraft and carpet makers, and security guards.

