Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Lauds Doctors For Keeping City's COVID-19 Recovery Rate High

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lauded the efforts of doctors in their frontline fight against the coronavirus outbreak, saying the city "salutes these #DilliKeHeroes". He thanked them for their work in helping patients recover from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel Coronavirus. The recovery rate in Delhi is as high as 47.61% compared to the national rate of 42.75%.

On Twitter, the CM posted a video where a doctor shared his daily experience on the field and how he copes with the tiresome routine of service to the people. Along with the video, Kejriwal wrote, "Due to the hard work of the doctors of Delhi, today our corona patients are recovering very quickly and going to their respective homes. We can never forget their sacrifices. Delhi salutes these #DilliKeHeroes who serve people with their lives at risk."

दिल्ली के डॉक्टर्स की मेहनत के बदौलत ही आज हमारे कोरोना मरीज बहुत जल्दी ठीक हो कर अपने-अपने घर जा रहे हैं। उनके तपस्या को हम कभी नहीं भूल सकते



जान की बाज़ी लगा कर लोगों की सेवा करने वाले इन #DilliKeHeroes को दिल्ली सलाम करती है। pic.twitter.com/8NclF63isN — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 28, 2020

CM Kejriwal had earlier too shared such videos of Corona warriors on his Twitter account. On Wednesday, he shared a video of a cook at the Delhi government’s food distribution centre who narrated his experience of public service.

महामारी के दौरान हमारे Hunger Relief Centres के रसोइए जरूरतमंदों के लिए खाना बना कर पुण्य का काम कर रहे हैं। रोजाना 10 लाख लोगों की भूख मिटाने का काम करते हैं ये #DilliKeHeroes



दिल्ली इन कोरोना योद्धाओं के जज़्बे को सलाम करती है। pic.twitter.com/BguZA0nGJX — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 27, 2020

Coronavirus outbreak

The national capital on Wednesday recorded 792 fresh coronavirus cases, the steepest rise in a day so far, taking the overall COVID-19 infections to 15,257, while the death toll climbed to 303, authorities said. The previous highest spike in fresh cases -- 660 -- was recorded on May 22. Delhi is the third hardest COVID-hit state in India.

However, nearly half of those patients (7,264) have recovered, keeping only 7,993 cases active. Although the death toll stands at 303, it is high in comparison with other States.

