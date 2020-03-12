'Coronavirus Declared As An 'epidemic' In Haryana', Says State Home Minister Anil Vij

On Thursday, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij declared Coronavirus as an 'epidemic' in the State amidst the soaring number of Coronavirus cases in the country. The State has so far reported 14 cases of the virus which are all Italian Nationals that were moved to a hospital in Gurugram. A few days ago, the Haryana government had issued directions to exempt all its employees from marking their attendance through biometric machines till March 31, 2020.

Read: Haryana Govt Exempts Employees From Marking Their Attendance Through Biometric Machines

Covid -19 ( Corona Virus Disease ) declared epidemic in Haryana. — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) March 12, 2020

Read: Sombre Holi In Parts Of Punjab, Haryana Amid Coronavirus Scare

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had previously also announced that all mass gatherings in the State will be postponed. The Haryana CM announced that the State Administration will be delaying all non-essential gatherings till 'the situation improves.'

All visas suspended

In a move to contain the rapid spread of Coronavirus cases in the country, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare issued an advisory stating that all existing visas, barring diplomatic, UN/International Organisations, employment and project visas, will stand suspended till April 15, 2020. In the meantime, as an added measure, Indian nationals are strongly advised to avoid all non-essential travel abroad.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) yesterday declared the Coronavirus (COVID-19) as a global pandemic after the deadly virus spread to 114 countries, resulting in the deaths of almost 4000 people worldwide.

Read: WHO Declares Coronavirus Outbreak As A 'Pandemic', Implores Nations To Take Action

Read: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Postpones All 'mass Gatherings' Amidst Coronavirus Scare