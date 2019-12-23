Haryana Police Nabs 2 Most-wanted Criminals From Vinod Mitathal Liya Gang In Bhiwani

The Haryana Police on Monday, December 23, arrested a most-wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head from Bhiwani district. Identified as Prem Kumar, the Bhiwani police was successful in arresting another member of the Vinod Mitathal Liya gang. He was a resident of Gopalwas in Charkhi Dadri district, said a spokesperson of the Haryana Police.

READ | Haryana: Rohtak Farmer Breaks Down Talking About Crops Damage Due To Unseasonal Rains

As per reports, 16 criminal cases were registered against Prem Kumar in various police stations including murder, robbery, etc. He is also allegedly known to kidnap youths in the Bahl region and make them forcefully take photographs with the gang members, later blackmailing them. Prem had been absconding for a long time before his arrest. He would be taken in police custody for further investigation.

READ | Haryana CM Khattar Fires 'rape In Congress' Salvo At Rahul For His 'Rape In India' Comment

The arrest of Vinod Mitathal Liya

The Bhiwani police were successful in arresting the head of the gang, Vinod Mitathal on May 20 this year. Since then, measures to arrest Prem Kumar were underway as he was an absconding prominent gang member then. Vinod Mitathaliya was wanted for more than 60 cases of murder, robbery and dacoity. He was found hidden in a tunnel in Dudlasar village of Sardar town in Churu district, Rajasthan.

A reward of two lakh rupees was announced on Vinod in Bhiwani and 50 thousand rupees in Rohtak and Jhajjar.

READ | Rajasthan: CM Gehlot Promises Rs 2,300 Crore Electricity Subsidy To Farmers For 5 Years

The team that was successful in arresting Vinod was honoured by the Bhiwani Superintendent of Police Gangaram Poonia. The team was given a letter of appreciation and cash award was presented to the team of Cyber Security Branch Incharge ASI Ramesh Kumar and the team of Anti Vehicle Theft Inchage ASI Krishna Kumar.

(with inputs from ANI)

READ | Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot To Participate In Peace March In Jaipur On Sunday

READ | JBT Teachers Scam | Reconsider Ex-Haryana CM Chautala's Plea For Early Release: HC To Govt