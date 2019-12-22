The Debate
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot To Participate In Peace March In Jaipur On Sunday

General News

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot announced that he would participate in a peace march in Jaipur on Sunday at 11 am for the sake of upholding constitutional values.

Ashok

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced that he would participate in a peace march in Jaipur on Sunday at 11 am. This comes amid the Congress' opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act and the police crackdown on the protesters. The march will take place from the Albert Hall to Gandhi Circle in the capital city of Rajasthan. He mentioned that people cutting across different sections of the society were coming together for the march to “save” the Constitution and democracy. Gehlot opined that this initiative would send a message that there could not be any compromise with the fundamental values of the Constitution.  

Sonia Gandhi attacks Centre over CAA

The Congress party voted against the CAA in both House of Parliament. Addressing the nation on Friday, Congress president Sonia Gandhi slammed the Centre for mishandling the situation in the country. She reckoned that it was the duty of the government to address the concerns of citizens. Contending that the BJP had used brute force, she added that the CAA and NRC were discriminatory legislation and would hurt the lives of the vulnerable sections of society.

Gandhi remarked, "There have been spontaneous protests at IITs, IIMs, and other leading academic institutions throughout the country against the divisive agenda and anti-people policies of the BJP government. It is the duty of the government to listen to the citizens and address those concerns. The BJP's brute force is unacceptable." She added, "The CAA is discriminatory and the proposed nationwide NRC [National Register of Citizens] will particularly hurt the poor and vulnerable."

