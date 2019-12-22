Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot To Participate In Peace March In Jaipur On Sunday

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced that he would participate in a peace march in Jaipur on Sunday at 11 am. This comes amid the Congress' opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act and the police crackdown on the protesters. The march will take place from the Albert Hall to Gandhi Circle in the capital city of Rajasthan. He mentioned that people cutting across different sections of the society were coming together for the march to “save” the Constitution and democracy. Gehlot opined that this initiative would send a message that there could not be any compromise with the fundamental values of the Constitution.

Read: Prashant Kishor Slams Congress Leadership For Its Absence In Protests Against The CAA

Will participate in "#PeaceMarch" at 11 am from Albert Hall to Gandhi Circle in #Jaipur. Political leaders, social groups and common people, who believe in unity & communal harmony are coming together for the Peace March to save our Constitution and democracy. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 22, 2019

Read: Rahul Gandhi To Lead Dharna Against CAA & NRC On Monday

This #PeaceMarch is to give a message across the nation that our country should and will always function on basis of fundamental principles of our Constitution. There cannot be any compromise with the values enshrined in the Constitution. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 22, 2019

Read: Ashok Gehlot: 'CAA, NRC Don't Deserve To Be Implemented In The Country'

Sonia Gandhi attacks Centre over CAA

The Congress party voted against the CAA in both House of Parliament. Addressing the nation on Friday, Congress president Sonia Gandhi slammed the Centre for mishandling the situation in the country. She reckoned that it was the duty of the government to address the concerns of citizens. Contending that the BJP had used brute force, she added that the CAA and NRC were discriminatory legislation and would hurt the lives of the vulnerable sections of society.

Gandhi remarked, "There have been spontaneous protests at IITs, IIMs, and other leading academic institutions throughout the country against the divisive agenda and anti-people policies of the BJP government. It is the duty of the government to listen to the citizens and address those concerns. The BJP's brute force is unacceptable." She added, "The CAA is discriminatory and the proposed nationwide NRC [National Register of Citizens] will particularly hurt the poor and vulnerable."

Read: Congress Leader Anand Sharma Reacts To PM Modi's 5 Trillion Economy Statement