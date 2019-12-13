Haryana CM Khattar Fires 'rape In Congress' Salvo At Rahul For His 'Rape In India' Comment

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday fired 'rape in Congress' salvo at Rahul Gandhi for his 'Rape in India' remark. Talking to media persons, when asked to comment on Rahul Gandhi's 'rape in India' remark, Chief Minister Khattar said: "Rape in Congress." As per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report for 2017, total rape cases for investigation were 46,984 while total cases for the trial were 1,46,201. Around 5,822 people were convicted for their crimes in 2017.

Earlier on Thursday, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said that PM Modi's 'Make in India' scheme had failed as it had become 'rape in India' while addressing a rally in poll-bound Jharkhand. His comment comes days after he had termed India as the 'rape capital of the world'. His insensitive comments have been made amid growing demand for hanging Nirbhaya's rape convicts and the horrific gangrape and murder of the 27-year old Hyderabad doctor.

"I will not apologise ... I have a clip in my phone in which Narendra Modi Ji is calling Delhi a 'rape capital', will tweet it so that everyone can see. The main issue is Narendra Modi and Amit Shah set North-East on fire. Just to deflect attention from the protests in North-East, this is being made an issue by the BJP," Rahul Gandhi told reporters here.

Modi should apologise.



1. For burning the North East.



2. For destroying India’s economy.



3. For this speech, a clip of which I'm attaching. pic.twitter.com/KgPU8dpmrE — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 13, 2019

Blaming PM Modi for the rampant violence Rahul Gandhi added, "Narendra Modi is spreading violence throughout the nation. There is violence in Kashmir, Northeast, and crimes committed against women. There is violence everywhere in India." His comments were met with severe criticism in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha leading to both houses being adjourned till 12 pm. While several MPs demanded Rahul Gandhi's apology over his comments, some UPA women MPs like Kanimozhi had defended Gandhi saying that he had just stated a fact. Rahul Gandhi who was present in the Lok Sabha during the ruckus was seen smiling. PM Modi was also present in the Lok Sabha during the ruckus, marking the last day of the Winter session.

