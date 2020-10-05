Hathras Case: UN India Voices Concerns On Violence Against Women; MEA Says 'unwarranted'

Commenting on the recent Hathras and Balrampur cases, UN Resident Coordinator in India on Monday, issued a statement expressing concerns of gender-based violence faced by women and girls from disadvantaged social groups. The UN shared its thoughts and prayers with all rape victims and their families. Supporting PM Modi's call for 'strict action against the culprits', UN said it was essential to ensure timely justice social support, counselling, healthcare and rehabilitation to the victim's families.

UN India on Hathras & Balrampur

"The UN in India is profoundly saddened and concerned at the continuing cases of sexual violence against women and girls in India. The recent cases of alleged rape and murder in Hathras and Balarampur are another reminder that despite the impressive progress made on a number of social indicators, women and girls from disadvantaged social groups face additional vulnerabilities and are at greater risk of gender-based violence. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the women and children who face such atrocities, as well as with their families," said the statement.

It also lauded Centre's steps to strengthen safety measures for women and girls, assuring its support to providing continued support to the Government and civil society to address violence against women. In response, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava called the comments 'unwarranted' and that the UN resident co-ordinator must be aware that 'the cases have been taken very seriously by the government'. He added that 'as a democracy, we have a time-tested record of providing justice to all sections of our society'.

What are the Hathras & Balrampur cases?

A 19-year-old Dalit woman was reported to be allegedly raped in Hathras on September 14 in a field by four upper-caste men, leaving her in a critical condition - all four accused have been arrested. When her condition worsened, she was referred to AIIMS but was admitted to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi on Monday with spinal cord injuries, paralysis and cuts in her tongue. She died around 3 am on Tuesday, but her autopsy report has no mention of rape - which has led to police claiming that the victim was 'not raped' highlighting that 'neck injury and trauma' were mentioned as the cause of death and that no traces of sperm were found in her private parts. The case has been transferred to CBI now.

Similarly, a 22-year-old Dalit woman died after allegedly being raped by two men in Balrampur district. Both the accused in the incident have been arrested. While the victim's mother claimed that the rapists broke the legs and back of her daughter, a charge denied by the police. UP govt has forwarded the case to a fast-track court and may invoke the stringent National Security Act (NSA) if needed.

