Hathras Gangrape Verdict: UP Court Sets Free Three Out Of Four Accused, One Convicted

In the Hathras rape case that sparked widespread protests across the country, a court in Uttar Pradesh pronouncing its verdict today set free three of the four accused and convicted the prime accused with charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, officials informed. Notably, a 19-yr old woman was brutally raped by four men in a village in Hathras district, while she was collecting fodder for her cattle on September 14, 2020.

The prime accused Sandeep Thakur was convicted with a lesser charge than rape or murder, officials said. The other three accused - Sandeep’s uncle Ravi and friends Luv Kush and Ramu were cleared of the charges.

Hathras rape case

The government constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case, where a 19-year-old was allegedly gangraped while she had gone to collect fodder for the cattle on September 14, 2020.

The girl was admitted to a local hospital and was later shifted to Delhi Safdarjung hospital, where she succumbed to the injuries and died on September 29. On the basis of the initial report submitted by the SIT, action was taken against Hathras Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir, Commanding Officer Ram Shabd, Inspector Dinesh Kumar Verma, Sub Inspector Jagveer Singh and Head Constable Mahesh Pal and they were suspended.

The CBI also commenced an inquiry after formally registering an FIR on October 11. The central agency spoke with the doctors of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College of the Safdarjung Hospital where the victim was treated. The officials also interacted with the family members of the 19-year old girl.

Following which, the charges of gangrape, murder and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were invoked against the accused persons - Sandeep, Luvkush, Ravi, and Ramu, who were put through several forensic tests at the Forensic Science Laboratory in Gandhinagar.