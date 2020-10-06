Hathras Horror: SC Directs UP Govt To Submit Affidavit Detailing Witness Protection Plan

On Tuesday, a three-judge SC bench comprising CJI SA Bobde, Justice AS Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramanian directed the Uttar Pradesh government to file an affidavit stipulating the witness protection plan in the Hathras case. The apex court was hearing the plea filed by social activist Satyama Dubey along with advocates Vishal Thakre and Rudra Pratap Yadav seeking a CBI probe or an SIT investigation headed by a retired/sitting SC/High Court judge. Earlier in the day, the UP government filed an affidavit calling for a time-bound CBI probe to be conducted under the supervision of the SC.

Maintaining that the death of the 19-year-old woman should not be sensationalized, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that the UP government - his client - was not opposing the present petition. Terming the Hathras gangrape as a "horrible incident", the CJI also asked all parties appearing before the court to submit suggestions on the scope of the proceedings pending in the Allahabad High Court and whether it can be expanded. During the hearing, senior advocate Indira Jaising requested the bench to ensure protection to the victim's kin under the provisions of the SC/ST Act and appoint an SIT to probe the case. The apex court adjourned the hearing for a week.

Read: Hathras SDM To Probe Village Head's Allegation Of Bhim Army Impersonating Victim's Kin

UP says it will file an affidavit on Thursday on witness protection in Hathras case; SC fixes hearing of plea for next week — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 6, 2020

Read: Police Arrest Hathras-bound Kerala Scribe, Three Others; Allege PFI Links

What is the Hathras case?

A 19-year-old woman in a village in UP's Hathras district was reported to have been brutally gangraped by 4 men when she was collecting fodder for her cattle on September 14. The victim, who was initially admitted to a local hospital in Hathras was shifted for further treatment to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. She succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday, September 29. Four persons have been arrested by the police in this case.

Amid huge protests outside the hospital demanding justice for the deceased woman, her body was brought to the village by the police at around 12.45 am on Wednesday. In an official statement, the Hathras Police refuted reports that the body was forcefully cremated in the dead of the night without conducting the final rites. However, the victim's family claimed that its request for the body to be taken to the house and carrying out the cremation after sunrise was turned down by the police. The police has now cited an autopsy report to claim that there was no rape in the incident.

Read: Hathras Case: DMK Leader Kanimozhi Detained During Candlemarch In Chennai