Hathras Rape Case: NHRC Issues Notice To UP Govt; Makes Scathing Observation On Police

Amid the nationwide uproar, the National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) has issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary and Director-General of Police over the gang rape and death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras district.

The victim was brutally gang-raped by four men on September 14. The woman, who suffered spinal injuries, paralysis, and cuts in her tongue, died at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday.

In its notice, the Commission directed the state government to provide adequate protection to the family of the deceased as part of witness protection while expressing concern there may be a danger to them from other communities.

"The DGP, U.P. is expected to look personally into the matter to ensure a speedy trial so that the culprits could be punished by the competent court without any further delay. In the current scenario, it is necessary that the family of the deceased as well as other members of the SC Community residing in the village are provided proper protection by the police. Both the authorities are expected to submit their report, within the stipulated time," the NHRC said.

In a scathing observation, the Commission said it has gone through "very painful" media reports about the incident and said it is apparent that the UP police was not able to take timely action to trace and save the victim girl due to which the young woman could not be saved from being subjected to grave cruelty. "The way the perpetrators have acted shows that they had no fear of law in their mind."

Moreover, the Commission also pointed out allegations made by the family that the police forcibly took away the body of the deceased for cremation in the wee hours of Wednesday which it said raises many questions about the law and order situation in UP.

"Many such incidents have occurred in the State of Uttar Pradesh where the members of the Scheduled Community have been subjected to discrimination and harassment by the people belonging to upper caste. There have been number of instances of leveling allegations of inaction against the police authorities and the administration. This is a serious issue of violation of human rights," the NHRC said in its notice.

The Commission has sought responses from state authorities within four weeks.

Refuting allegation by the victim's family of cremating her without their consent, state ADG Prashant Kumar has said the funeral was conducted with the consent of the family and in their presence, as the body was putrefying.

According to reports, a major scuffle broke out between villagers and district magistrate and other senior police officials in the early hours of Wednesday as the police rushed to cremate the body while the family kept demanding its possession for final rites. The villagers claimed that the family had not been allowed to leave the residence and police blocked anyone from reaching the ambulance or the lit pyre.

Yogi govt forms SIT to fast-track the case

Meanwhile, the UP CM on Wednesday said that a three-member SIT has been set up to investigate the Hathras gangrape incident. The CM said that the team will submit a report within seven days and has also directed for the trial of the case in a fast-track court.

The three-member team comprising of state Home Secretary Bhagwan Swarup will also comprise members from the Dalit community along with women members. Further, Yogi Adityanath has also spoken to the Prime Minister on the case, where PM Modi has said that strict action must be taken against the culprit

The state government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh and a house along with a government job to one family member. The CM also spoke to the family via video-link and assured the woman's father of stringent action against the four men who have been arrested.

