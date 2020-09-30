Hathras Gangrape: DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal Writes To SC; Demands Swift Justice

Reacting to the Hathras gangrape incident, Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal on Wednesday, September 30 wrote to the Hon'ble Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and all other judges pleading for justice in the case. In her two-page letter, she prayed before the supreme court to take cognizance of the matter and pass directions to punish the culprits. She also demanded immediate suspension and punitive action against all erring police and administrative officials.

'I am shocked'

Taking to twitter Maliwal wrote "The incident of Hathras has raised questions on humanity. I am shocked, my soul is shaken by this incident. I have written a letter to the Hon'ble Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and all other judges pleading for justice in the case".

"Every possible fundamental and human right of the victim was violated by the UP government and its police, in life and in death," Maliwal wrote in her letter.

"She prayed before the supreme court to take cognizance of the matter and pass directions as it may deem fit for: The high court monitored investigation and trial to ensure the strictest and swiftest possible punishment to the accused in this crime. Immediate suspension and punitive action against all erring police and administrative officials including the senior-most officials who tried to cover-up the incident and Setting in place a definite mechanism to ensure that no other daughter has to suffer the same fate", the letter stated.

Yogi govt forms SIT to fast-track the case

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that a three-member SIT has been set up to investigate the Hathras gangrape incident. The CM said that the team will submit a report within 7 days and has also directed for the trial of the case in a fast-track court. Home Secretary Bhagwan Swarup, DIG Chandra Prakash and Commandant PAC Agra, Poonam will be the members of the SIT constituted by the Chief Minister. The panel will also comprise members from the Dalit community along with women members. Further, Yogi Adityanath has also spoken to the Prime Minister on the case, where PM Modi has said that strict action must be taken against the culprit

Hathras gangrape victim forcibly cremated, allege kin

The family of the now-deceased victim of the horrific Hathras gangrape alleged that the police cremated her body in the middle of the night without their consent. According to sources, a major scuffle broke out between villagers and District Magistrate and other senior police officials. The villagers claimed that the family had not been allowed to leave the residence, sources added.

