Hathras Rape: Mayawati Urges SC For Suo Moto Cognizance; Slams UP Govt, Police

On Wednesday, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati suggested that the Supreme Court should take suo moto cognizance of the Hathras incident and should take appropriate action. This comes after the family of the deceased victim of the horrific Hathras gangrape alleged that the police cremated her body in the middle of the night without their consent.

Taking to Twitter, the BSP supremo said that not handing over the body of the gang-rape victim to the family and performing the last rites without them creates doubt and resentment in the people. She further slammed the attitude of the UP police and government. Her tweet in Hindi read as "Not handing over the body of Hathras gang-rape dalit victim and performing the last rites at midnight in absence of her family by UP police creates a lot of doubt and resentment in people. The BSP strongly condemns such a wrong attitude of the police."

1. यूपी पुलिस द्वारा हाथरस की गैंगरेप दलित पीड़िता के शव को उसके परिवार को न सौंपकर उनकी मर्जी के बिना व उनकी गैर-मौजूदगी में ही कल आधी रात को अन्तिम संस्कार कर देना लोगों में काफी संदेह व आक्रोश पैदा करता है। बीएसपी पुलिस के ऐसे गलत रवैये की कड़े शब्दों में निन्दा करती है। 1/2 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) September 30, 2020

2. अगर माननीय सुप्रीम कोर्ट इस संगीन प्रकरण का स्वयं ही संज्ञान लेकर उचित कार्रवाई करे तो यह बेहतर होगा, वरना इस जघन्य मामले में यूपी सरकार व पुलिस के रवैये से ऐसा कतई नहीं लगता है कि गैंगरेप पीड़िता की मौत के बाद भी उसके परिवार को न्याय व दोषियों को कड़ी सजा मिल पाएगी। 2/2 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) September 30, 2020

Earlier on Sunday, Mayawati alleged gang rape of a 19-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district was "extremely" shameful and condemnable.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to talk to the family of the victim. According to sources, the Chief Minister will extend the support of the state government to the family and will further justice. Meanwhile, CM Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that a three-member SIT has been set up to investigate the Hathras gangrape incident.

The CM said that the team will submit a report within 7 days and has also directed for the trial of the case in a fast-track court. Home Secretary Bhagwan Swarup, DIG Chandra Prakash, and Commandant PAC Agra, Poonam will be the members of the SIT constituted by the Chief Minister.

The panel will also comprise members from the Dalit community along with women members. Further, Yogi Adityanath has also spoken to the Prime Minister on the case, where PM Modi has said that strict action must be taken against the culprit.

Hathras gangrape victim forcibly cremated, allege kin

The family of the now-deceased victim of the horrific Hathras gangrape alleged that the police cremated her body in the middle of the night without their consent. According to sources, a major scuffle broke out between villagers and District Magistrate and other senior police officials. The villagers claimed that the family had not been allowed to leave the residence, sources added.

The victim was brutally raped by four men in Hathras on September 14. The woman, who suffered spinal injuries, paralysis, and cuts in her tongue, died at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday.

