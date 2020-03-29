Health Advisory Issued For Elderly Amid COVID-19 Outbreak; Mentions Do's & Don'ts

As the nation continues its fight against Coronavirus, the Health Ministry issued an advisory for the elderly population of the country that includes the do's and don'ts. The fatality rate for people over 80 from COVID-19 is almost 15% according to data from China.

The advisory comes after Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's Joint secretary Lav Aggrawal, R Ganga Ketkar of the ICMR, and Ministry of Home Affair's Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava, on Sunday addressed a joint press conference and informed about 979 positive Coronavirus cases in India and also confirmed the death of 25 persons from the deadly virus.

As per the Health Ministry, COVID-19 transmission among the elderly population can be reduced by taking the following measures:

DO’s -

1. Stay at home. Avoid meeting visitors at home. If the meeting is essential, maintain a distance of one meter.

2. Wash your hands and face at regular intervals with soap and water.

3. Sneeze and cough either into your elbow or into tissue paper/handkerchief. After coughing or sneezing dispose of the tissue paper/ wash your handkerchief.

4. Ensure proper nutrition through home-cooked fresh hot meals, hydrate frequently and take fresh juices to boost immunity.

5. Exercise and meditate.

6. Take your daily prescribed medicines regularly.

7. Talk to your family members (not staying with you), relatives, friends via call or video conferencing, take help from family members if needed

8. Postpone your elective surgeries (if any) like cataract surgery or total knee replacement

9. Clean the frequently touched surfaces with disinfectant regularly.

10. Monitor your health. If you develop fever, cough and/or breathing difficulty immediately contact the nearest health care facility and follow the medical advice rendered

DON’Ts -

1. Do not cough or sneeze into your bare hands or without covering your face.

2. Don’t go near your contacts if you are suffering from fever and cough.

3. Don’t touch your eyes, face, nose and tongue.

4. Don’t go near affected/ sick people.

5. Don’t self-medicate.

6. Don’t shake hands or hug your friends and near ones.

7. Do not go to the hospital for a routine checkup or follow up. As far as possible make teleconsultation with your healthcare provider. 8. Don’t go to crowded places like parks, markets and religious places.

9. Don’t go out unless it is absolutely essential.

