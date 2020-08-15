Health Min Harsh Vardhan Lauds PM Modi's National Digital Health Mission Announcement

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of the National Digital Health Mission on the occasion of 74th Independence Day. The National Digital Health Mission aims to create a national digital health ecosystem with the help of progressive technology which PM Modi announced in his speech from Red Fort on Independence Day.

On India’s 74th Independence Day, I welcome the historic announcement by Hon’ble PM @narendramodi launching the National Digital Health Mission which aims to create a national digital health ecosystem leveraging advanced IT & technology !#AatmaNirbharBharat @AyushmanNHA pic.twitter.com/UIK9rHsofU — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) August 15, 2020

READ | 1400 Labs, 7 Lakh COVID Tests Daily, PM Modi Praises India's Digital Health Mission

PM Modi in his Independence Day address spoke about the National Digital Health Mission. Under the mission, he said, every Indian would receive a unique health identity card. This initiative aims to provide a health ID to every person in the country wherein the health history of the citizen will be recorded in this initiative with the help of which, no matter the citizen visits any doctor, he will have his health history for the doctors to access and get a clear picture in order to treat him further.

Whatever medicines or treatment will be prescribed to the individual and other health-related information will be recorded in the health id. The initiative also aims to provide affordable yet quality health care to every citizen of the country which especially beneficial for the poor who cannot afford quality health care treatment.

"From today onwards India is accelerating towards the biggest health mission - National Digital Health Mission which will bring major developments in the health sector," PM Modi said while apprising about the National Digital Health Mission.

"Every Indian will get a Health ID card. Every time you visit a doctor or a pharmacy, everything will be logged in this card. From the doctor's appointment to the medication, everything will be available in your health profile," he added.

Speaking about ramping up health infrastructure, PM Modi in his address explained that the country has learned its biggest lesson of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Mission from the health sector.

India had only 1 testing lab before COVID-19 but now has a network of 1,400 testing labs. During the initial days of COVID-19, only 300 tests were performed per day and now 7 lakh COVID-19 tests are being done per day.

In the period of five years, more than 5 lakh seats have been increased for the students. More than 1.5 lakh wellness centres have been planned for rural areas out of which 1/3 of them are already functional and provided proper COVID-19 aid.

READ | Independence Day 2020: PM Modi Continues 'safa' Tradition; Opts For Saffron, Cream Turban

READ | PM Modi's Full 74th Independence Day Speech: Mega Announcements, Updates On Vaccine & J&K