Health Ministry Issues Advisory For Reuse Of Eye-protection Goggles For Healthcare Workers

Issuing an advisory on Thursday for re-processing of eye-protection goggles, the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry has said that healthcare workers must reuse the goggles at least up to five times. Taking a major decision, it has said that goggles will not be kitted with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from now on. In the advisory, the Health Ministry stated that the goggles used by healthcare workers during the COVID-19 fight can be used at least five times till it gets damaged or optically unclear. However, the government emphasized that hand hygiene must be followed even if gloves are being used.
As on Thursday, the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 4,531 and the number of cases climbed to 1,58,333 in the country, registering an increase of 194 deaths and 6,566 cases in the last 24 hours till 8 am, the Union Health Ministry said. The number of active COVID-19 cases stand at 86,110 while 67,691 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said. The total confirmed cases includes foreigners.
