'If Anyone Dies While Serving COVID-19 Patients, Their Kin Will Get Rs 1 Crore': Kejriwal

In a significant development, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore for families of healthcare personnel if they die while dealing with Coronavirus cases. This comes as the National Captial is gripped with a surge in cases of Coronavirus. So far, over 90 cases have been reported in Delhi.

"If anyone loses their life while serving Coronavirus patients, whether sanitation workers, doctors or nurses, their family will be provided Rs 1 crore as respect to their service. Whether they are from the private or government sector doesn't matter," said Kejriwal.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister hailed the health worker for their service saying, "During a war, a soldier protects his country, risks his life, our whole nation is indebted to them. Today, the job that you guys (health workers) are doing is no less than that of a soldier. You are risking your life to save people of this country."

READ: LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 61.5 Delhi and Rs 62 in Mumbai; Details here

READ: Nizamuddin scare: Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia says 2361 evacuated so far, 617 symptomatic

The Coronavirus Pandemic

As of date, India has reported over 1,400 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Out of all the states, Kerala and Maharashtra have reported the most in the country. Meanwhile, around 38 people have died so far due to the deadly virus. Further, India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar, apart from barring all incoming international flights. Due to the Coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 announced a nationwide lockdown in order to curb the spread of the virus.

At present, there are around 871,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 43,200 people across the world. Meanwhile, around 184,482 people have reportedly recovered. The US is at the top of the charts with respect to Coronavirus cases, with over 1.8 lakh people infected with the virus.

READ: '195 stuck at Delhi's Majnu Ka Tila; they were screened,' says Sirsa amid evacuation

READ: Nizamuddin scare: Delhi authorities sanitize Markaz & surrounding areas as numbers grow