Hemant Soren Cabinet's 1st Decision: Drops Sedition Cases Against 'Pathalgadi' Activists

In the first major decision, the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government on Sunday had initiated action in withdrawing cases against 'Pathalgadi' protestors. More than 10,000 protestors had agitated against the proposed amendment to the Chhotanagpur Tenancy Act and the Santhal Pargana Tenancy Act, and the 'Pathalgadi' agitation. Both legislations protect the tribals' rights over their land.

BJP welcomes move to withdraw cases against 'innocent' tribals of 'Pathalgarhi' stir

BJP hails decision, but slams withdrawal of cases against 'masterminds'

On Monday, the BJP hailed the decision to withdraw cases against innocent tribals who were misled into protesting against the government. But it "strongly opposed withdrawal of cases against masterminds and conspirators who distorted the definition of 'Pathalgarhi' against the Constitution and launched the agitation," BJP's state unit spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said in a statement. The BJP alleged that these masterminds had prevented implementation of developmental schemes of the state and the Centre and even closed government schools.

Protests against CNT-SPT amendment

Under the Chhotanagpur Tenancy (CNT) Act, only a tribal can purchase or sell land to another tribal belonging to the same thana area with permission from the DC concerned. The CNT Act is not applicable in Santhal Pargana districts of Dumka, Godda, Pakur, Sahebganj, Jamtara and Deoghar, where the Santhal Pargana Tenancy (SPT) Act is in force. The SPT Act does not allow any type of land transfer.

While governor Droupadi Murmu had turned down the amendments in2017 after widespread protests from tribal groups, the Tribal Advisory Committee (TAC) headed by Raghubar Das had formed mulled over gathering 'public opinion' on amending key points of these acts. This led to widespread distrust against the government in the community. This was witnessed in the recent elections where the JMM- Congress-Rashtriya Janata Dal combine triumphed over the BJP, winning 47 seats in the 81-member House.

What is the 'Pathalgadi' movement?

Pathalgadi movement which is strong in these tribal areas was a major challenge faced by the BJP government since 2017. Under this movement, activists have put up stone tablets in 200 districts of Jharkhand explaining the provisions in the Indian Constitution relating to tribal autonomy as interpreted by Adivasis. The BJP government had cracked down heavily against the movement, booking sedition cases against almost 10,000 Adivasis, as per reports.

