Happy That People Of Jharkhand Voted On Issues Faced By Them: Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday expressed happiness on the Jharkhand Assembly poll results and said that people voted by bearing in mind the issues they face in daily lives.

"We formed an alliance in Jharkhand and had great coordination. We fought the elections based on people's issues. I am happy that the people there voted by keeping in mind the issues faced by them in their everyday lives," he told the reporters.

RJD formed an alliance with Congress and JMM and won a majority in the Jharkhand Assembly elections by securing 47 seats in the 81-member house. The JMM won 30 seats, while Congress and RJD gathered 16 and one seat respectively.

Tejashwi Yadav had also attended the swearing-in ceremony of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren at the Mohrabadi Ground in Ranchi. Opposition party leaders Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) leader Sharad Yadav were also present during the occasion.

Tejashwi hit out at BJP over issues of inflation and unemployment and accused the party of spreading hatred amongst communities.

"We are seeing that the country is in a state of an undeclared emergency. Hatred is being spread. Inflation is rising, unemployment has increased and GDP is falling. When Jharkhand was carved out from Bihar 19 years ago, BJP was in power for 16 years and had the opportunity to take the state to great heights. Instead, Jharkhand is lagging behind today," he said.

Hemant Soren took oath as Jharkhand's CM

Amid a massive show of support from the opposition leaders, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's (JMM) leader Hemant Soren has sworn-in as the 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand. A host of leaders attended the event in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi on Sunday. The oath ceremony of the 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand turned out an opportunity for the Opposition to showcase their unity. 'Sankalp Diwas' as the event was called by the JMM, was attended by most Opposition leaders.

