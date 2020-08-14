Independence Day 2020: Here's How The Celebrations Will Unfold At The Red Fort Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation in celebrating the 74th Independence Day at the majestic Red Fort in Delhi on August 15. PM Modi will unfurl the National Flag and deliver the customary address to the Nation from the ramparts of the iconic monument.

PM Modi is slated to arrive at Lahore Gate of Red Fort at 7:18 am. He will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar. The Guard of Honour contingent for the Prime Minister will consist of one officer and 24 men each from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Delhi Police. The Guard of Honour will be positioned directly in front of the National Flag across the moat below the ramparts.



On unfurling the National Flag by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the National Guard will give ‘Rashtriya Salute’ to the National Flag. The Army Grenadiers Regimental Centre Military Band will play the National Anthem during unfurling of the National Flag and the ‘Rashtriya Salute’. All Service personnel in uniform will stand & salute, the rest will be requested to stand and give respect to the National Flag. The Band will be commanded by Subedar Major Abdul Gani.

Major Shweta Pandey will assist the Prime Minister in unfurling the National Flag. The unfurling of the tri-colour will synchronise with the 21 Gun Salute fired by the valiant gunners of the elite 2233 Field Battery (Ceremonial). The ceremonial battery will be commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Jitendra Singh Mehta and the Gun Position Officer will be Naib Subedar (AIG), Anil Chand.

READ: Independence Day 2020: Ideas for fashion accessories to dress up for the day

READ: Independence Day 2020: MHA announces Gallantry & service awards, J&K tops gallantry list

Invitees sensitized about COVID-19 safety measures

To sensitize the invitees about COVID related safety measures, a specific Advisory for following COVID guidelines have been issued along with each invitation card.

"A request card, for the invitees to exhibit restraint and patience during the dispersal after the event concludes would be placed on each seat in this regard. The announcement regarding the same would be made from the commentary booth time and again," said the Defence Ministry.

The traffic police advisory will also have a note in the same regard. An orderly dispersal plan has been put into place for the implementation through the controlling officials in various enclosures.

READ: 'It's overwhelming,' says Avinash Tiwary on having birthday on Independence Day

READ: Independence Day 2020: Defence Ministry makes special arrangements at Red Fort amid COVID