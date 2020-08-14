'It's Overwhelming,' Says Avinash Tiwary On Having Birthday On Independence Day

Avinash Tiwary, last seen in Anvita Dutt's Bulbbul, will be ringing in his birthday on Saturday, August 15. In a recent media interview with Hindustan Times, Tiwary revealed that it is 'overwhelming' and 'weird' to share his birthday with Independence Day. Avinash Tiwary said since his birthday falls on a monumental day, no one from his family or friends forgets to wish him. He said he is bombarded with hundreds of calls, so much so that he gets anxious.

Also Read | Who Is Avinash Tiwary? What Role Does He Play In Netflix's New Horror Film 'Bulbbul'?

Avinash Tiwary on his birthday celebrations

Further in the interview, Avinash Tiwary revealed he would be celebrating his birthday with his parents this year. Tiwary added that his mother would be cooking special dishes on his birthday. If not for the pandemic, Avinash Tiwary revealed he would have celebrated an extravagant birthday with his friends.The actor mentioned that every year on August 14th he parties with his friends because his birthday falls on a dry day.

Also Read | Avinash Tiwary Reveals He Initially Didn't Want To Be A Part Of 'Bulbbul'; Here's Why

Avinash Tiwary in 'Bulbbul'

Avinash Tiwary was last seen in lyricist Anvita Dutt's directorial debut film, Bulbbul. The movie, starring Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwary in the lead, narrates the tale of a child bride, who is dejected from the scrutiny society lays on her. The film also features actors like Rahul Bose, Paoli Dam, Parambrata Chattopadhyay in prominent roles. Bulbbul, produced by Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Ssharma, premiered on Netflix on June 24, 2020.

Recently, Avinash Tiwary took to social media to thank the audiences and makers of Bulbbul. He said, "I want to take this opportunity and thank everyone for the love showered for #Bulbbul. It's very rare to be part of a film wherein every facet of the film is acknowledged and appreciated equally." (sic) Avinash Tiwary also thanked the director of the movie, and said, "Thank you @anvita_dee for making me a part of this beautiful film which has ignited so many conversations. One of the many conversations I have had with close friends and family, because there I can speak my mind freely, revolves around patriarchy."

Also Read | Will 'Bulbbul' Actor Avinash Tiwary Next Play Dawood Ibrahim In 'Dongri To Dubai'?

What's next for Avinash Tiwary?

Avinash Tiwary will be next seen in Hindi remake of English movie The Girl On The Train. The movie, starring Parineeti Chopra in the lead, also features actors like Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary, and Kirti Kulhari, among others, in prominent roles. The Parineeti Chopra starrer is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and produced by Vivek B Agrawal and Shibashish Sarkar under their production banner.

Also Read | 'Bhai Thoda Standard Improve Kar Lo Apna...': 'Bulbbul' Actor Avinash Tiwary On Death Hoax

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.