Here Is How The World Responded To India’s Tackling Of COVID-19 So Far

On Thursday, Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted about how according to a US-based survey Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading approval ratings of global leaders during the global coronavirus pandemic.

India’s COVID-19 response so far has received praise from several global bodies. Here are a few :

W.H.O. PRAISED THE LOCKDOWN EXTENSION: On 14 April, the WHO regional director Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh  praised the lockdown extension calling it “timely and tough” saying it “would go a long way in arresting the virus spread”


IMF BACKED INDIA’S DECISION: On 16 April, Chang Yong Rhee, the Director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department said, “Despite the economic slowdown, the government implemented a nationwide lockdown and we support India's proactive decision”
 
BILL GATES PRAISED INDIA’S EFFORTS: On 22 April it was reported that Microsoft CEO Bill Gates in a letter to PM Modi wrote, “We commend your leadership and the proactive measures you and your government have taken to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 infection rate in India,” 

W.H.O. CHIEF PRAISED THE PRO-POOR MEASURES: On 2 April, the WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised the Modi government’s $24 billion package for vulnerable sections. He tweeted, “My appreciation to Prime Minister @narendramodi for announcing a $24 billion package to support Flag of India's vulnerable populations during #COVID19 crisis”

UN CALLED INDIA'S RESPONSE ‘ROBUST AND COMPREHENSIVE’:  The UN in March called India’s strategy a "comprehensive and robust" response to the COVID-19.

