PM Modi Rings Up 106-year-old Former MLA; Seeks His Blessing To Tide Over Difficult Times

In a heartwarming incident, PM Modi on Wednesday rang in 106-year-old two-time former MLA Narain Ji also known fondly as Bhulai Bhai to seek his blessings to tide over difficult times and enquire about his health. Sources reveal that Bhulai Bhai was taken by surprise after he received a call from the PMO early morning. Bhulai Bhai is not only a two-time MLA from the Naurangiya assembly in Uttar Pradesh (now known as Khadda) but also a close-aid of Jan Sangh founder Dr Deen Dayal Upadhyay.

Read: Bill Gates Writes To PM Modi, Lauds His Leadership In Dealing With COVID-19

Read: Earth Day: PM Modi Expresses Gratitude, Pledges To Work Towards Healthier, Cleaner Planet

The 106-year-old MLA is also said to have closely worked with top brass leaders from the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) like Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani.

Read: "Well Said", PM Modi Responds To Ajay Devgn's Tweet Calling Aarogya Setu His 'Bodyguard'

Read: 'Will Ensure Safety Of Our Professionals': PM Modi On Ordinance for Healthcare Workers

As per sources, PM Modi asked the veteran leader to bless him who responded saying that he hopes that the PM can serve the nation for as long as he can, keeping good health. PM Modi also gave his regards to the entire family of the MLA and his grandson who is said to have initially picked up the call.

Talking about the entire incident, Bhulai Bhai fondly remembered the PM and how their connection dated back to almost five decades ago when PM Modi was an active worker of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). “I had met him five decades ago in Nagpur as an RSS worker. He was also active in the Sangh family then as a swayamsevak,” he said. Bhulai Bhai added that his last meeting with the PM was during the last Lok Sabha elections when he had come to Kushinagar to attend an event.

Read: PM Modi Assures Irish PM Varadkar: 'Will Jointly Address COVID-19 Challenges'

Read: PM Modi Says 'India-Nepal Relationship Is Special' As KP Oli Thanks India For Its Support