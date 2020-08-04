Ahead Of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan; Here Is The Full Itinerary Of PM Modi In Ayodhya

Ahead of the much anticipated Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya on August 5, Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) released the itinerary of PM Narendra Modi. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Ram Mandir in a culmination of the campaign that the Rath Yatra.
While PM Modi's presence has been confirmed, Union Minister Amit Shah is currently hospitalised as he has been tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, BJP veterans Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh, L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi have stated that they will not be attending the event due to COVID. Several other senior saints too will be attending via video conference. Shiv Sena too has hinted that Uddhav Thackeray will not be attending the event, insisting they don't need an invitation.
The foundation stone of the Ram Temple slated to be built in Ayodhya will be laid on August 5. Larsen & Toubro (L&T) which will construct the two-floor temple using Sompura Marbles - spanning 161ft in length, 140ft in width, and 128 ft in height, comprising of 5 domes.
Out of the 175 eminent guests invited for the Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Mandir, 135 saints belonging to 135 spiritual traditions will be present. Some eminent citizens of Ayodhya have also been invited to the ceremony. The sacred soil from over 2000 holy places and water from more than 100 rivers has been brought for the Bhoomi Pujan. PM Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Ram Mandir trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and UP Governor Anandiben Patel shall be present on the stage.
