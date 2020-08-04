MP Congress To Send 11 Silver Bricks For Ram Mandir Construction, Ex-CM Kamal Nath Reveals

A day ahead of the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan, former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath announced that the state Congress unit would send 11 silver bricks to Ayodhya. He added that the bricks were brought with the donations from Congress members. He maintained that the laying of Ram Mandir's foundation stone in Ayodhya was a "historic day".

Speaking to the media, Nath also clarified that the Hanuman Chalisa recital organized at his Bhopal residence was done for the welfare of the people of Madhya Pradesh. Earlier on July 31, the ex-MP CM had welcomed the construction of Ram Mandir. He said, "I welcome the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The people of the country were waiting for this in anticipation. The construction of Ram Mandir is taking place with the consent of every Indian. This is possible only in India".

We are sending 11 silver brick to Ayodhya from the people of Madhya Pradesh, they were bought with donations from Congress members. It's a historic day (tomorrow) for which entire country was waiting. Hanuman Chalisa recital was done for welfare of the state's people: Kamal Nath https://t.co/FvWkWSKfWM pic.twitter.com/xNW92IO2Zz — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2020

UP CM reminds Congress of its past

On Monday, UP CM Yogi Adityanath urged Congress to avoid negative comments on such a "historic occasion". He opined that Congress had delayed the construction of Ram Mandir after Independence for political power. According to him, the emotions of people were exploited by dividing the people on caste and religious lines. Adityanath recalled that senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal had tried to stall the Ayodhya land dispute matter before the Supreme Court.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath remarked, "135 crore supporters of Ram Mandir are contributing towards the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust constituted on the Supreme Court's direction. Do not make negative comments on this historic occasion. The nation and the world know about every person's past. There is no need for anyone to say anything. Every person knows that the construction of Ram Mandir could have commenced right after the Independence. But, when power becomes more important than the country for some people, they exploit the feelings of people for political power by dividing the society in the name of caste, creed, and religion."

PM Modi to attend Bhoomi Pujan

PM Modi made the announcement pertaining to the formation of the Ram temple trust on the floor of the Lok Sabha on February 5. This move came nearly three months after the SC ruling on the Ayodhya land dispute. While Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was elected as the president of the trust, Nripendra Misra- the former Principal Secretary to PM Modi was chosen to head the Ram temple construction committee. PM and UP CM Yogi Adityanath are among the prominent invitees who will attend the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony on August 5.

