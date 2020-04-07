'Cabinet's Decision To Suspend MPLADS Funds Ill-advised:' RJD MP Manoj Jha To PM Modi

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the Cabinet's decision to suspend the MPLAD funds for a period of two years appears to be an "ill-advised" decision. He also requested to revisit this decision taken in the Cabinet with respect to MPLADS.

'...and this at least we could do in difficult times'

"Of the decision taken in the Cabinet meeting, the decision to cut salaries and perks of the members of the Parliament and divert these to the consolidated Fund of India is most welcome and this at least we could do in difficult times. However, I submit before you that the Cabinet decision to also suspend the MPLADS funds altogether for a period of two years appears to be ill-advised," Jha said in the letter to the Prime Minister.

RJD MP Manoj Jha writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Union Cabinet's decision to suspend the MPLAD funds a period of two years, states, the decision "appears to be ill-advised". #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/gJlm7TdEOy — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2020

The RJD MP further wrote, "The public officials who may have put up the proposal for this need to be informed that MPLADS funds are not allowances given to members of Parliament for their personal use, but are meant for Local Area Development schemes. Diversions of these funds to the Consolidated Fund of India would only centralise the administration of these funds which will only decrease the efficiency of their disbursal."

'Charity begins at home'

The Union Cabinet on Monday decided to cut 30 per cent salary of all MPs for one year, and divert MPLAD funds for two years --nearly Rs 7,900 crores -- to fund the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Announcing the decision, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar also said that the President, the Vice President, Governors of the States have also voluntarily decided to take a pay cut as a social responsibility.

The Cabinet gave its nod to an ordinance amending the Salary, Allowances, and Pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954 reducing allowances and pension by 30 per cent from April 1, 2020, for a year, he told reporters, adding this will include the Prime Minister and the Union Ministers. "Charity begins at home," he said.

