'Cabinet's Decision To Suspend MPLADS Funds Ill-advised:' RJD MP Manoj Jha To PM Modi

General News

RJD MP Manoj Jha, in a letter to PM Modi, said that Cabinet's decision to suspend MPLAD funds for a period of 2 years appears to be an "ill-advised" decision.

Updated On:
MPLADS

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the Cabinet's decision to suspend the MPLAD funds for a period of two years appears to be an "ill-advised" decision. He also requested to revisit this decision taken in the Cabinet with respect to MPLADS.

'...and this at least we could do in difficult times'

"Of the decision taken in the Cabinet meeting, the decision to cut salaries and perks of the members of the Parliament and divert these to the consolidated Fund of India is most welcome and this at least we could do in difficult times. However, I submit before you that the Cabinet decision to also suspend the MPLADS funds altogether for a period of two years appears to be ill-advised," Jha said in the letter to the Prime Minister.

The RJD MP further wrote, "The public officials who may have put up the proposal for this need to be informed that MPLADS funds are not allowances given to members of Parliament for their personal use, but are meant for Local Area Development schemes. Diversions of these funds to the Consolidated Fund of India would only centralise the administration of these funds which will only decrease the efficiency of their disbursal."

'Charity begins at home'

The Union Cabinet on Monday decided to cut 30 per cent salary of all MPs for one year, and divert MPLAD funds for two years --nearly Rs 7,900 crores -- to fund the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Announcing the decision, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar also said that the President, the Vice President, Governors of the States have also voluntarily decided to take a pay cut as a social responsibility.

READ | Health Ministry says 1,445 out of total 4,067 COVID-19 cases linked to Tablighi Jamaat

READ | PM Modi expresses solidarity with Boris Johnson, hopes for his early recovery from COVID

The Cabinet gave its nod to an ordinance amending the Salary, Allowances, and Pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954 reducing allowances and pension by 30 per cent from April 1, 2020, for a year, he told reporters, adding this will include the Prime Minister and the Union Ministers. "Charity begins at home," he said.

READ | Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospital declared 'containment zone' after 30 staff test COVID positive

READ | Cong opposes Centre suspending MPLAD funds for 2 years, says 'Move to make MPs redundant'

(With agency inputs)

First Published:
COMMENT
